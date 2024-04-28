Connect with us

Florida State QB Jordan Travis Is Selected By The Jets In Round 5 Of The 2024 NFL Draft 

AlishbaW

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Jordan Travis
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

(CTN News) – During the NFL Draft of 2024, the New York Patriots acquired Jordan Travis as a developmental quarterback as part of their draft selections.

A trade between Gang Green and the Florida State Gators led to Jordan Travis being selected with pick No. 171 on Saturday by Gang Green. In order to acquire Jordan Travis, New York traded picks 185 and 190 to Philadelphia to move up in the draft.

Aside from Jordan Travis, six other quarterbacks were selected by NFL teams in the first round on Thursday. This made him the eighth quarterback selected in the 2024 draft.

Travis and the Seminoles would likely be in the College Football Playoff if it wasn’t for a late-season injury, and the quarterback would have likely been off the board sooner if it hadn’t been for the injury.

Having said that, now he will head to New York to learn from Aaron Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP.

In the middle of Jordan Travis’ sensational senior season, and the Seminoles’ attempt to win a national championship, their dream came to an end when he suffered a serious injury to his lower left leg in November. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported last week that Jordan Travis is likely to be ready to go by training camp, but lingering injury concerns remain, along with questions about how high his ceiling can be in the professional ranks.

Even if he does not live up to his potential, he sounds like he would be a player worth rooting for in New York.

There is no doubt that Jordan Travis, a 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, is an undersized underdog coming off a football career that is littered with awards, stats, and victories gained during his time with the Noles.

After leading Florida State to an 11-0 start prior to his injury in 2023, Jordan Travis was the recipient of the ACC Player of the Year award as well as the ACC Offensive Player of the Year award. A total of 2,756 yards were thrown by him, 20 touchdowns were scored, and only two interceptions were thrown by him.

It is not surprising to note that he threw for 3,214 yards, 24 touchdowns, and only five interceptions during his 13-game junior season, during which he was 10-3. During his tenure at Florida State, he totaled 10,554 yards of total offense during his four years as a student-athlete.

As a dual threat who has produced seven rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons, Travis is an exciting player to watch because of his escapability and prowess with off-platform throws.

I believe that the athleticism, toughness, and intangibles that he possesses are all assets as he looks to get back on his feet and possibly offer the Jets a promising development quarterback.

Adding to the QB room after the debacle of last season was a smart move by Jets general manager Joe Douglas. In spite of an Achilles injury sustained in the early part of the season, Rodgers is on track to return to the game.

Tyrod Taylor has been signed by Gang Green as a reliable backup in case 40-year-old starter Andy Dalton gets hurt again. In the wake of Zach Wilson’s trade to Denver, Travis represents a developmental option who could likely play a larger role near the end of Rodgers’ tenure at the team.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

