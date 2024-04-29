Bangkok Government Implements Measures to Regulate Tuk-tuks and Taxis

(CTN News) – On April 27th, 2024, Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok’s Governor, and relevant Bangkok government agencies addressed the issue of tuk-tuks and taxis parking in front of the Central World retail mall in Pathumwan, Bangkok.

According to the Governor of Bangkok, Central World receives many visitors each day, and many tuk-tuks and taxis are reportedly parked in front of the retail mall to pick up people.

They allegedly stop along the road, delaying traffic and exclusively picking up foreign visitors to charge more without using the taxi meter.

As a result, traffic became congested despite the Bangkok government establishing a dedicated lane for taxis and tuk-tuks to pick up customers. According to the Bangkok Governor, any vehicle could utilize this special lane and could not park for more than the allotted period.

The Bangkok government pleaded with taxi and tuk-tuk drivers to cooperate to control traffic. Potential passengers could only summon cabs at three spots in the Central World neighborhood.

Furthermore, the Bangkok government worked with the Thai Department of Land Transport to impose financial penalties on taxi and tuk-tuk drivers who overcharged passengers or did not utilize the taxi meter.

According to the Bangkok governor, some embassies from industrialized nations have previously complained about the bargaining of hail-riding taxis with consumers in Thailand.

The Thai Department of Land Transport was in charge of regulating taxi and tuk-tuk fares. The Bangkok government had officially handed the tuk-tuk and taxi meter problem to the Department of Land Transport, which would address the ongoing concerns for the benefit of Thai locals and foreign tourists.

ORIGINAL STORY: EV Taxi Services Begin at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

Amid the congestion and bustle of international travel at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, a sleek, white EV taxi fleet adds a new touch to the runway. These vehicles, manufactured by a major Chinese automaker, have quickly become a symbol of environmentally responsible mobility at Thailand’s busiest airport.

Suvarnabhumi Airport is Thailand’s gateway, admitting approximately 50 million passengers annually. Recognizing the need for sustainable transport options, Airports of Thailand (AOT) has partnered with China’s GAC Aion to launch electric taxi services in January of this year. The program intends to improve the passenger experience and move the airport toward a more environmentally friendly future.

Suchat, 58, is a Bangkok EV taxi driver with eight years of experience. While he owns seven combustion engine cabs, his recent GAC Aion EV taxi purchase represents a big change in his path. Reflecting on his experience over the last two months, Suchat was pleased with the electric taxi’s performance. “It’s powerful, quick off the mark, and offers ample space inside — a perfect blend of comfort and functionality,” he said. According to Suchat, EV taxis are unique in their cost-effectiveness. “Monthly fuel and maintenance expenses for typical combustion engine taxis can reach 20,000 Thai Baht (about $571).