Connect with us

News

Bangkok Government Implements Measures to Regulate Tuk-tuks and Taxis
Advertisement

News News Asia

Indian Man, 24 Busted For Impersonating a Singapore Airlines Pilot

News Regional News

Thailand's Heatwave Continues As Temperatures Hit Record Highs

News

Dubai Announces Plans For 'World's Largest' Airport Terminal Worth $35 Billion

News

PM Of Pakistan Discusses New Loan Program With IMF Chief

News

American Airlines' Booking System Repeatedly Registers 101-Year-Old Passenger As Infant

News

Tornadoes Hammer Nebraska And Iowa

News

Bangkok Traffic Officer Fatally Struck by Drunk Driver While Volunteering For Charity Event

News

Apple's Collaborative Efforts For iOS 18: Google And OpenAI Partnership

News

Thailand Expects 996,000 Foreign Tourists During Golden Weeks

News

Chinese Tech Firms Debut First Text-to-Video AI Model 'Vidu' Challenging Sora AI

News

China Prepares For Historic Lunar Sample Return Mission With Chang'e-6 Probe

News

Colin Jost Roasts Politicians, Praises Journalists At Correspondents' Dinner

News

Elon Musk Rejects ‘Alien’ Connection to Missing Flight MH370

News

Record-Breaking Sale: Titanic's Wealthiest Passenger's Gold Pocket Watch Fetches £1.2 Million

News

May 2024: Celebrating Visakha Bucha Day and Bun Bung Fai Festival in Thailand

News

Wise Platform and T2P Revolutionize International Money Transfers in Thailand

News

Heatstroke Claims 30 Dead in Thailand as Southeast Asia Swelters

News Regional News

Thailand Issues "Hot Weather Warning" As Temperatures Climb Past 45 Degrees Celsius

News

US Dollar Gains After Inflation Data Drops Japanese Yen To a New Low

News

Bangkok Government Implements Measures to Regulate Tuk-tuks and Taxis

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Bangkok Government Implements Measures to Regulate Tuk-tuks and Taxis

(CTN News) – On April 27th, 2024, Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Bangkok’s Governor, and relevant Bangkok government agencies addressed the issue of tuk-tuks and taxis parking in front of the Central World retail mall in Pathumwan, Bangkok.

According to the Governor of Bangkok, Central World receives many visitors each day, and many tuk-tuks and taxis are reportedly parked in front of the retail mall to pick up people.

They allegedly stop along the road, delaying traffic and exclusively picking up foreign visitors to charge more without using the taxi meter.

3864332 0 1

As a result, traffic became congested despite the Bangkok government establishing a dedicated lane for taxis and tuk-tuks to pick up customers. According to the Bangkok Governor, any vehicle could utilize this special lane and could not park for more than the allotted period.

The Bangkok government pleaded with taxi and tuk-tuk drivers to cooperate to control traffic. Potential passengers could only summon cabs at three spots in the Central World neighborhood.

Furthermore, the Bangkok government worked with the Thai Department of Land Transport to impose financial penalties on taxi and tuk-tuk drivers who overcharged passengers or did not utilize the taxi meter.

According to the Bangkok governor, some embassies from industrialized nations have previously complained about the bargaining of hail-riding taxis with consumers in Thailand.

The Thai Department of Land Transport was in charge of regulating taxi and tuk-tuk fares. The Bangkok government had officially handed the tuk-tuk and taxi meter problem to the Department of Land Transport, which would address the ongoing concerns for the benefit of Thai locals and foreign tourists.

ORIGINAL STORY: EV Taxi Services Begin at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport

Amid the congestion and bustle of international travel at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, a sleek, white EV taxi fleet adds a new touch to the runway. These vehicles, manufactured by a major Chinese automaker, have quickly become a symbol of environmentally responsible mobility at Thailand’s busiest airport.

Suvarnabhumi Airport is Thailand’s gateway, admitting approximately 50 million passengers annually. Recognizing the need for sustainable transport options, Airports of Thailand (AOT) has partnered with China’s GAC Aion to launch electric taxi services in January of this year. The program intends to improve the passenger experience and move the airport toward a more environmentally friendly future.

Suchat, 58, is a Bangkok EV taxi driver with eight years of experience. While he owns seven combustion engine cabs, his recent GAC Aion EV taxi purchase represents a big change in his path.

Reflecting on his experience over the last two months, Suchat was pleased with the electric taxi’s performance. “It’s powerful, quick off the mark, and offers ample space inside — a perfect blend of comfort and functionality,” he said.

According to Suchat, EV taxis are unique in their cost-effectiveness. “Monthly fuel and maintenance expenses for typical combustion engine taxis can reach 20,000 Thai Baht (about $571).

EV taxis

In contrast, the EV taxi service requires less maintenance and relies purely on charging. This corresponds to a huge cost decrease, approximately one-third less every month,” he said.

Kerati Kijmanawat, president of AOT, stressed the company’s commitment to encouraging sustainable tourism.

The installation of electric taxis at Suvarnabhumi Airport is a response to government policies and a proactive step toward establishing the airport as an environmental exemplar in Thailand.

Aside from providing electric taxi services, the AOT has invested in infrastructure to assist electric vehicles (EVs). The airport’s long-term parking area now features sixteen 40-kilowatt chargers and two 150-kilowatt chargers. Read More
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies