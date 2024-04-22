New Zealand Win Third T20I Against Pakistan Thanks To Mark Chapman

(CTN News) – In Sunday’s third T20I match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, New Zealand’s Mark Chapman led the visitors to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan.

In Lahore, two matches remain to complete the series at 1-1. On April 25 and 27, a match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium. Opening pair Tim Robinson (28) and Tim Seifert (21), who scored 42 runs for the first wicket, gave New Zealand a great start to their 179-run target.

After back-to-back dismissals by Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi, the home side attempted to mount a comeback, but Chapman and Foxcroft had other ideas.

As the left-hander dominated the partnership of 117 runs, Foxcroft played brilliantly as his partner. In this format, Chapman reached his eighth fifty and ended on 87 unbeaten. As a result of his 42-ball innings, he scored nine fours and four sixes

The chase was completed in the 19th over when Foxcroft made 31 off 29 balls.

Pakistan posted 178/4 after being put in to bat first. During the first half, Saim Ayub dominated the visitors. Babar and Saim made 54/0 as the opening duo. James Neesham caught Saim off Ish Sodhi’s bowling after he scored 32 runs from 22 balls at 145.45.

As Babar looked in great touch, he was caught by Jacob Duffy, bowled by Michael Bracewell. He contributed 37 runs off 29 balls at a strike rate of 127.58.

After scoring 23 runs from 22 balls, Mohammad Rizwan had to retire hurt, and Irfan Khan replaced him.

Once again, Usman Khan didn’t score much and was dismissed after scoring just four runs off six balls.

A strong partnership was forged between Irfan and all-rounder Shadab Khan, with the latter dominating the proceedings.

A 62-run partnership saw Shadab score 41 runs off 20 balls with six boundaries.

On the other hand, Irfan finished unbeaten on 20-ball 30, making three fours and a six.

The most effective bowler for New Zealand was spinner Ish Sodhi, who finished with figures of 2/25.

Afridi came in for Mohammad Amir, who played his first international match in almost four years after playing his first T20I on Saturday.

Jacob Duffy and Ben Sears, on the other hand, were not selected in the playing XI by New Zealand. Zak Foulkes and Will O’Rourke, on the other hand, were picked in the playing XI.

Pakistan’s first sports channel Geo Super broadcasts the series live.

The Pakistani team

In this line-up, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Irfan Khan Niazi, Usama Mir will play alongside, as will Zaman Khan instead of Usam

A team of six reserves comprises Haseebullah, Mohammad Ali, Agha Salman, Sahibzada Farhan and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

A New Zealand squad

The New Zealand team: Michael Bracewell (c), Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Will O’Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert (WK), Ish Sodhi, Tom Blundell, Zak Foulkes. The team will be backed up by Jason Wade and Jackson Hollis.

Match schedule for the remaining matches

4th T20I, Lahore, April 25

5th T20I, Lahore, April 27

