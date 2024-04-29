Bangkok Issues Heat Warning as Temperatures Soar Above 52°C

(CTN News) – Bangkok authorities issued an excessive heat warning because the heat index was forecast to exceed 52 degrees Celsius (125 degrees Fahrenheit).

Temperatures in Thailand’s capital’s concrete sprawl reached 40.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, and similar levels are expected on Thursday.

This week, a wave of extremely hot weather swept through South and Southeast Asia, closing schools in the Philippines and causing worshippers in Bangladesh to pray for rain.

Bangkok Authorities Issue Dire Warning

Bangkok’s environment authority warned that the heat index, which measures how hot it feels based on humidity, wind speed, and other factors, was at a “extremely dangerous” level.

Authorities in Udon Thani province, in the kingdom’s rural northeast, warned of high temperatures on Thursday.

The health ministry reported late Wednesday that 30 individuals died of heatstroke between January 1 and April 17, compared to 37 in all of 2023.

Direk Khampaen, deputy director-general of Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, told AFP that officials were recommending the elderly and those with underlying medical issues, such as obesity, to stay indoors and drink plenty of water.

April is generally the hottest month in Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries, but the El Nino weather pattern has exacerbated this year’s circumstances.

Last year, record levels of heat stress worldwide were witnessed, with the United Nations Weather and Climate Agency reporting that Asia was warming at an especially rapid rate.

The kingdom has been experiencing a heatwave this week. On Monday, a temperature of 44.2 C was recorded in the northern province of Lampang, barely short of the all-time national high of 44.6 C set last year.

Across the border in Myanmar, the temperature reached 45.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, and more is forecast for Thursday.

The instability and conflict triggered by the military’s 2021 coup have resulted in rolling power outages around the country, limiting people’s ability to stay cool with fans and air conditioning.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thailand’s Heatwave Continues As Temperatures Hit Record Highs

Thailand’s Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a severe heat warning today. Temperatures are predicted to reach 44 degrees Celsius. Citizens should use caution and avoid lengthy activity in open spaces.

The high-pressure system induced by strong heat has enveloped the higher sections of Thailand, resulting in generally hot to very hot weather conditions across the country, accompanied by isolated thunderstorms.