Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham: Kane Double Seals Victory In Premier League

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

4 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham

(CTN News) – Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham: Tottenham Hotspur defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, with Harry Kane scoring both goals for Spurs, who held off constant Nottingham Forest pressure throughout the game. 

THE CITY GROUND: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham

A lack of urgency saw Antonio Conte’s team struggle in East Midlands, dominating possession and creating some good chances against a spirited Forest side. There were two key periods when the hosts looked susceptible on the break, but they were unable to finish.

Spurs capitalized on both spells. The Spurs’ early opener came from Dejan Kulusevski, one of their few bright spots. Kane sank down at the back post to head in Richarlison’s superb outside-of-the-boot cross with nine minutes to go.

As a result of Dean Henderson’s save in the second half, Kane made amends for earlier spurning a second goal opportunity. For the second game in a row, the former Manchester United goalkeeper made a huge spot-kick save.

However, it wasn’t enough against West Ham United. As a result, Forest now has four points from as many games, whereas Spurs are level with reigning champions Manchester City and a couple of points behind Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham A focal point is needed for Forest – but there is plenty of promise

Morgan Gibbs-White’s potential transfer fee of £42.5m raised many eyebrows over the last fortnight – but there is no doubt he is the right player for Nottingham Forest.

Ivan Perisic and all three opposing centre-backs had difficulty defending against the versatile attacker against Spurs, particularly in the first half. After such a strong team performance, he was able to spot balls nobody else could, and generally looked a level above many of his teammates.

Jesse Lingard and Brennan Johnson exchanged positions with him throughout the game. At any given time, they had almost two central playmakers and one right winger on the right flank.

The leftmost roles were filled by Lingard or Johnson, while the rightmost roles were filled by Gibbs-White.

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham score

1H 2H Final
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 2

Goals:

Kane (6th min)

Kane (81st min)

With ease, they got in behind Spurs’ defense and into the box, but their cutbacks and crosses ended up leading nowhere. There is a desperate need for a centre-forward who can finish for this Forest team.

Rather than another busy hard worker, there should be someone to gamble, to stand at the back post when needed.

It was Taiwo Awoniyi’s winning goal against West Ham that showed he was in the latter camp, and he is not the difference-maker Steve Cooper requires. Another player who fits in rather than stands out is Emmanuel Dennis.

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham, Against Manchester City in midweek, Forest has a “free hit” of even greater magnitude. Cooper has another few days left in the transfer market to add to his 17 new signings, so he’s taking advantage of these back-to-back games to work out the formula.

The Reds may be concerned about the lack of a finisher, but they will be encouraged by Gibbs-White and Lingard’s immediate link-up, whose sheer energy matches their quality. For this team to flourish, they will create a platform.

