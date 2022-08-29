India vs Pakistan Highlights: India Beat Pakistan In Asia Cup Nail-Biter

Connect with us

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

India vs Pakistan

(CTN News) – India vs Pakistan Highlights: India’s Hardik Pandya was in fine form as he guided India to a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan in an Asia Cup Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium, as he showed nerves of steel

India vs Pakistan Highlights:

Indian captain Hardik Pandya showed nerves of steel to lead India to a thrilling five-wicket win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. India reached the target with two balls to spare after Hardik hit three boundaries and a six in the last two overs.

India had a decent platform thanks to Pandya’s 33, Virat Kohli’s 35, and Ravindra Jadeja’s 35. In the Asia Cup clash in Dubai, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya starred with the ball as India bowled Pakistan out for 147.

After India invited Pakistan to bat at the Dubai International Stadium, Bhuvneshwar picked up four for 26 while Hardik recorded three for 25. Short balls were used by Indian pacers to target Pakistan batters. When Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the big wicket of Babar Azam, India had the best possible start.

In the powerplay, Avesh Khan removed the dangerous Fakhar Zaman to give Rohit Sharma’s team a huge advantage. Bhuvneshwar and Hardik cleared Pakistan’s back.

In addition to Rizwan’s 43, Shahnawaz Dahani and Haris Rauf contributed to Pakistan’s respectable total. In the earlier version of this article, Rishabh Pant was overlooked in favor of Dinesh Karthik for India’s playing XI.

India vs Pakistan Lineup:

India: Rohit Sharma (capt.), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, B Kumar, Y Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt.), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, I Ahmed, Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

