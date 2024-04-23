Connect with us

Lakers Lose By a Buzzer-Better, LeBron James Rants At NBA Replay Center
Lakers Lose By a Buzzer-Better, LeBron James Rants At NBA Replay Center

Lakers
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

(CTN News) – A golden opportunity slipped away for the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James fumes.

Not much of his frustration was caused by blowing a 20-point lead. He missed a 3-pointer with the game tied late in the game, and the ball was rimmed out. On Monday night, Jamal Murray’s fadeaway buzzer-beater gave the Denver Nuggets a 101-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2.

Replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey, was far from James’ anger. His anger was sparked by Porter Jr.’s foul on Russell in the second half, which was overturned for marginal contact.

The ball hit D-Lo in the face on the drive, and James said, “I don’t understand what the replay center is saying.” His team heads back to Los Angeles on Thursday trailing 2-0. For what (expletive) is a replay center needed… this makes no sense. There’s no sense in it. It bothers me.”

During his postgame interview after the Lakers lost their 10th straight game to Murray and the Nuggets, James was less expansive than usual.

A lead could have been given to the Lakers in the final 16 seconds by James.

A tired James lamented, “I’m rimmed out.” Porter grabbed the rebound before Murray made the game-winning shot over Anthony Davis. the game, James immediately got to the point.

The Denver comeback, which included a 32-20 loss in the fourth quarter, was characterized by “missed shots.” There were still good looks, but Denver couldn’t capitalize. “It worked.”

The D-Lo is the D-Lo.” On Russell making seven 3s after going 1 for 9 in the series opener: “We never lost confidence in him.”

Upon being asked if the Lakers could take anything from this game into Game 3 in Los Angeles, he replied, “Each game is different.” The challenges after heartbreaking losses: “Obviously, it’s a painful game, and you don’t want to lose.”

When James complained about the replay center, he expressed frustration. James drove to the basket earlier in the game, and Murray was called for a foul. The Nuggets challenged the call.

On Monday, James cited the New York Knicks’ 104-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. In this game, the Knicks rallied in the final 30 seconds to win. After stealing the ball from Tyrese Maxey, Donte DiVincenzo hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 13 seconds left.

Joel Embiid says Maxey was fouled, and Coach Nick Nurse and some players attempted to call a timeout before the Knicks got the ball.

