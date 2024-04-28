Connect with us

West Ham's 2-2 Draw With Liverpool Further Damages Liverpool's Title Hopes
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

1 hour ago

on

Liverpool
(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

(CTN News) – On Saturday, Liverpool conceded Michail Antonio’s late equalizer in a 2-2 draw with West Ham United, which further deflated Jurgen Klopp’s side’s chances of winning the Premier League title.

In Klopp’s last season as Liverpool manager, the Reds have only been able to win one of their last five league games to have fallen behind title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City in the race for honours.

During the 77th minute, Antonio’s header at London Stadium tied the game after Liverpool had come back from a 43rd minute deficit to Jarrod Bowen’s header to tie the game at 1-1. The match had been level as Andy Robertson equalized at the start of the second half and Liverpool went ahead in the 65th minute when Alphonse Areola scored his own goal.

Liverpool finished the match with a draw, which kept them in third place, two points behind Arsenal, which has a game in hand over them. Liverpool is one point ahead of City at the moment, and Klopp’s side has two games in hand over City’s squad.

Despite dominating possession in the first half, Liverpool managed only two out of 11 shots to find the target, indicating that it controlled the game. Liverpool has been struggling to convert chances in recent weeks, and this has been a major problem for them.

There is also an emerging issue of a spat between Klopp and the star forward Mohamed Salah,

Since joining Liverpool, he has been a substitute twice.

After Antonio had scored, Klopp went over to Salah’s side to speak to the Egypt winger as Salah prepared to come on.

As Salah answered back with his arms outstretched, he started to point at Klopp as he pointed back at him. In the meantime, Darwin Nunez, who was also about to enter as a sub, stepped in between Salah and Klopp and pushed him away from the field.

The situation with the players had already been discussed in the dressing room,” Klopp replied when asked about the confrontation. I think that’s it for me. I’m done with it.” It may be that Liverpool’s chances of winning the title are similarly slim.

The coach, who is leaving the position at the end of the season after nearly nine years in charge, made it clear he is not in the mood to talk about that or to look at it at all. In spite of knowing that we should have won here, we didn’t manage to do so.”

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

