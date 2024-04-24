FIFA Nears $1 Billion Deal with Apple TV Plus for Exclusive Club World Cup Rights

(CTN News) – FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, wants to stage a World Cup-style event with 32 top club clubs from around the world. If talks between Apple and FIFA are successful, it might be shown on Apple TV Plus.

According to the New York Times, FIFA is close to sealing a deal with Apple for global rights to the event. According to the Times, an agreement might be revealed by the end of the month.

According to reports, the purchase could be worth $1 billion, significantly less than FIFA’s expectation of $4 billion. It is unclear whether this club tournament will be shown solely on Apple TV Plus or with free-to-air rights.

Nonetheless, given Apple’s interest in live sports for its streaming service — Apple TV Plus presently features Major League Soccer events as well as a monthly Major League Baseball doubleheader — one would expect Apple TV Plus to be the exclusive home for the Club World Cup.

The 32-team tournament is slated to begin in June 2025. The competition would include club teams from Africa (4 teams), Asia (4), Europe (12 teams), North America/Central/Caribbean (4), Oceania (1 team), and South America (6 teams).

FIFA has been attempting to launch a version of this competition for some years. The final big stab was scheduled to take place in China in 2021. COVID delayed and ultimately ended that iteration of the event.

Supposedly, both broadcasters and sponsors have been hesitant to agree to FIFA’s asking fees. So, this could be the last chance for FIFA president Gianni Infantino to make this event a reality.

If this agreement is completed, it will be the first time FIFA has entered into a single global contract for viewing.

Soccer has proven to be a popular source of content for streaming services aiming to attract viewers (and subscribers). Peacock presently has the streaming rights for English Premier League fixtures. Paramount Plus presently holds the rights to the UEFA Champions League.