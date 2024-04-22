Connect with us

Sports

Thailand Beats Vietnam 2-1 to Secure Top Spot in AFC Futsal Asian Cup Group A
Advertisement

Sports

Olympic Champion Peres Jepchirchir Smashes London Marathon Record

Sports

New Zealand Win Third T20I Against Pakistan Thanks To Mark Chapman

Sports

Bristol 85-14 Newcastle: Bears Score 13 Tries To Beat Falcons

Sports

Nuggets Beat Lakers 114-103 In Opening Round Of Western Conference Playoffs

Sports

Against The LA Clippers, The Dallas Mavericks Preview Game 1: Third Time Is a Charm

Sports

Defeating Bulls 112-91, Miami Heat Secure Second Consecutive Eighth Seed

Sports

Pakistan vs New Zealand : Pakistan Thrash Kiwis In One-Sided Second T20

Sports

Ryan Garcia Wins $1.5 Million After Losing 3 Pounds: "Worth it?"

Sports

MRI Thursday For Miami Heat Guard Jimmy Butler; May Miss Play-In Game Friday

Sports

The Coyotes Win 5-2, Ending Their 28-Year Tenure In Arizona

Sports

Jontay Porter Banned After Betting Probe Shows He Shared Information

Sports

Paris 2024 Olympics: Torch Relay, Opening Ceremony Plans, and More Updates

Sports

Rory McIlroy Denies Reports That He Will Join LIV Golf For $850 Million

Sports

NBA Player Blake Griffin Retires After 13 Years With Clippers, Pistons, Celtics, Nets

Sports

Red Wings Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive With a 5-4 Win Over The Canadiens

Sports

Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder's Free Transfer Options

Sports

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Hasn't Requested a Trade, His Agent Says

Sports

Runner-Up In The 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma Of Ethiopia

Sports

Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters

Sports

Thailand Beats Vietnam 2-1 to Secure Top Spot in AFC Futsal Asian Cup Group A

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 hour ago

on

Thailand Beats Vietnam 2-1 to Secure Top Spot in AFC Futsal Asian Cup Group A

(CTN News) – Diego Giustozzi seeks three points when Vietnam plays Thailand in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup on April 21 in Bangkok.

After one win and one draw in Group A, Vietnam is in second place and needs one point from the last match to move to the next round. Meanwhile, Thailand has six points, two more than Vietnam, and has already qualified.

Giustozzi, on the other hand, intends to give the hosts, one of the biggest continental competitors, a tough match with first place in the group at stake.

“We will not aim to get one point, but to play to the best of our ability,” he added.

3glVq8jdDKdzDL3VtLfL

“We can motivate the team to continue pressing on every play. This is perilous since our opponent may fight back and score. However, we will make appropriate adjustments based on the scenario on the court.

“There is no doubt that Thailand is a strong team. They’ve been playing futsal for a long time and are on their home ground.

They’re an excellent club with talented players. The only way to overcome them is to reduce their strong points.

I am confident that Thailand will use open play in this match, which will benefit Vietnam. We prefer this strategy over those who play low defense with many players.

Giustozzi also noted that his team’s attack, which averages only one goal per game, needs to improve.

TnrU6id5jrJDS4I0aPVT 1

“We created numerous opportunities but needed to be more patient with our last passes and shots. Giustozzi stated that the outcomes may have been better in the last two matches if we had taken advantage of our opportunities.

“I think this is normal when you are playing in a World Cup qualifying tournament, where the pressure is high, but I hope the whole team will be calmer and finish their chances better against Thailand.”

After training on April 20, Giustozzi stated that his players were in a good mood and felt at ease in the conditions. They are all looking forward to future games and will strive to do better than before.

The Argentine tactician also stated that physique was not an issue for Vietnam because they were the team with the finest training.

Thailand’s head coach, Miguel Rodrigo, will ensure that his team does not rest on its laurels ahead of the Southeast Asian derby and that it has only one goal in mind.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies