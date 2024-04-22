Thailand Beats Vietnam 2-1 to Secure Top Spot in AFC Futsal Asian Cup Group A

(CTN News) – Diego Giustozzi seeks three points when Vietnam plays Thailand in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup on April 21 in Bangkok.

After one win and one draw in Group A, Vietnam is in second place and needs one point from the last match to move to the next round. Meanwhile, Thailand has six points, two more than Vietnam, and has already qualified.

Giustozzi, on the other hand, intends to give the hosts, one of the biggest continental competitors, a tough match with first place in the group at stake.

“We will not aim to get one point, but to play to the best of our ability,” he added.

“We can motivate the team to continue pressing on every play. This is perilous since our opponent may fight back and score. However, we will make appropriate adjustments based on the scenario on the court.

“There is no doubt that Thailand is a strong team. They’ve been playing futsal for a long time and are on their home ground.

They’re an excellent club with talented players. The only way to overcome them is to reduce their strong points.

I am confident that Thailand will use open play in this match, which will benefit Vietnam. We prefer this strategy over those who play low defense with many players.

Giustozzi also noted that his team’s attack, which averages only one goal per game, needs to improve.

“We created numerous opportunities but needed to be more patient with our last passes and shots. Giustozzi stated that the outcomes may have been better in the last two matches if we had taken advantage of our opportunities.

“I think this is normal when you are playing in a World Cup qualifying tournament, where the pressure is high, but I hope the whole team will be calmer and finish their chances better against Thailand.”

After training on April 20, Giustozzi stated that his players were in a good mood and felt at ease in the conditions. They are all looking forward to future games and will strive to do better than before.

The Argentine tactician also stated that physique was not an issue for Vietnam because they were the team with the finest training.

Thailand’s head coach, Miguel Rodrigo, will ensure that his team does not rest on its laurels ahead of the Southeast Asian derby and that it has only one goal in mind.