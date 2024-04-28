Boston Celtics Take a 2-1 Lead Over Miami Heat In The NBA Playoffs

(CTN News) – A stunning win over the Boston Celtics was just seven 3-pointers short for the Miami Heat on Saturday as they were unable to make up seven mistakes.

To put it another way, the Celtics were able to avenge their Game 2 loss to the Heat by winning 104-84 and taking a 2-1 lead in the first round, by avenging Miami’s franchise playoff-record 23 3-pointers during the game.

As a result, the Heat finished the night 9-of-28 (32.1%) from deep for the second straight night.

Despite the fact that they own the best regular season record in the NBA, the Celtics asserted themselves early and often, building up a nine-point lead by the end of the first quarter and a 24-point lead by halftime.

In the second half, Boston led by as many as 29 points, taking the air out of a Kaseya Center crowd that had been hoping to shock the world once again during the game.

According to one Heat player, the team was in a state of “code red” after game two of the series. There is only one thing you can wonder about on Saturday, and that is what kind of code they were in.

Based on most metrics, it would appear that the Celtics won in a casual manner.

There were 22 points scored by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, while Kristaps Porzingis (18 points) and Derrick White (16 points) were the only players with double digit scoring in the game. Over the course of the game, the team committed a total of five turnovers.

It is no secret that Boston Celtics was the overwhelming favorite in this series for a reason. During the course of the series, there has been one team that went 64-18 and finished 14 games ahead of any other team in the Eastern Conference with a starting lineup comprised of four All-Stars who have worked beautifully together thus far.

Despite the fact that Jimmy Butler is still missing from the other team, they managed to qualify for the playoffs through a play-in game.

In spite of the fact that there is no doubt that the Heat are capable of beating the Celtics in a game, it is only that Game 2 showed them that they will need to have a hot shooting night in order to win the game.

On Monday, they will have another chance to break the game’s tie in Game 4 at 7 p.m. (ET) on TNT.

SEE ALSO:

Florida State QB Jordan Travis Is Selected By The Jets In Round 5 Of The 2024 NFL Draft