Connect with us

Sports

New Zealand Defeat Pakistan In The Fourth Twenty20 International
Advertisement

Sports

Rumors About Drake Maye: Pats Set To Draft QB If Giants, Vikings Trade

Sports

The Reason Caleb Williams Paints His Nails Is Not What You Think It Is

Sports

105-93 Loss To The Timberwolves In Game 2; Minnesota leads 2-0

Sports

Heisman Trophy Winner Reggie Bush Reinstated After NCAA Rules Change

Fifa World Cup

FIFA Nears $1 Billion Deal with Apple TV Plus for Exclusive Club World Cup Rights

Sports

What is the Most Accurate Sports Prediction Site?

Sports

New York Knicks Beat The 76ers In Game 2 With A 6-Point Swing

Sports

Lakers Lose By a Buzzer-Better, LeBron James Rants At NBA Replay Center

Sports

Thailand Beats Vietnam 2-1 to Secure Top Spot in AFC Futsal Asian Cup Group A

Sports

Olympic Champion Peres Jepchirchir Smashes London Marathon Record

Sports

New Zealand Win Third T20I Against Pakistan Thanks To Mark Chapman

Sports

Bristol 85-14 Newcastle: Bears Score 13 Tries To Beat Falcons

Sports

Nuggets Beat Lakers 114-103 In Opening Round Of Western Conference Playoffs

Sports

Against The LA Clippers, The Dallas Mavericks Preview Game 1: Third Time Is a Charm

Sports

Defeating Bulls 112-91, Miami Heat Secure Second Consecutive Eighth Seed

Sports

Pakistan vs New Zealand : Pakistan Thrash Kiwis In One-Sided Second T20

Sports

Ryan Garcia Wins $1.5 Million After Losing 3 Pounds: "Worth it?"

Sports

MRI Thursday For Miami Heat Guard Jimmy Butler; May Miss Play-In Game Friday

Sports

The Coyotes Win 5-2, Ending Their 28-Year Tenure In Arizona

Sports

New Zealand Defeat Pakistan In The Fourth Twenty20 International

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

25 mins ago

on

New Zealand
New Zealand players celebrate after fall of wicket, Pakistan vs Zealand, 4th T20I, Lahore, April 25, 2024. — AFP

(CTN News) – New Zealand improved its lead in the five-match series to 2-1 after defeating Pakistan by four runs in the fourth Twenty20 International played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday.

It is expected that both teams will play each other in the final match on April 27. With Babar Azam (5) going back to the pavilion in the second over, Pakistan struggled to get going in the chase.

Despite aggressive batting, Saim Ayub (20) and Usman Khan (16) were dismissed in quick succession.

While Fakhar Zaman (7) was joined in the middle by Shadab Khan (7), the all-rounder was unable to replicate his heroics from the previous match.

Iftikhar Ahmed, in partnership with Fakhar Ahmed, remained at one end of the table. In the chase, William O’Rourke struck at a critical time to put the home team on the backfoot. The duo added 61 runs to the total.

With Fakhar making 61 off 45 deliveries, the visitors increased the pressure by removing him.

While Imad Wasim made a valiant effort to guide Pakistan to victory, their score at 174/8 was four runs short of the winning margin. O’Rourke picked up three wickets for 27 runs for the Black Caps, while Sears picked up two for the same total.

In their first innings, New Zealand posted a total of 178/7.

Opening batsmen Tim Robinson and Tom Blundell set the visitors on their way to a blazing start. Before Zaman Khan got the better of Blundell, who scored 28 off 15 balls with five fours, the duo made 56 runs for the first wicket.

Robinson led from the other end, with Dean Foxcroft joining him in the middle. In his first T20I fifty, he was dismissed on 51 by Abbas Afridi with the help of Iftikhar Ahmed, who took a fantastic catch.

As a result of bowling quiet overs in the middle overs, the home side managed to take the wickets of last match heroes Mark Chapman and Foxcroft.

The bowling of Iftikhar Ahmed led to Shadab Khan’s superb catch, which dismissed Chapman (9) while Usama Mir undid Foxcroft (34) from the game.

Despite trying to increase strike rate in the last over, New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell could not outwit Pakistan’s bowlers.

Bracewell, who made 27 off 20, was removed by Abbas’ next delivery, New Zealand which rattled Josh Clarkson’s stumps. With 3/20, the pacer was Pakistan’s best bowler.

With Ish Sodhi out on the final ball of the innings, the visitors finished on 178/7.

A play-by-play XI

The Pakistan cricket team: Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Zaman Khan, and a list of other players.

There were five New Zealanders in the team: TA Blundell (wk), TB Robinson, D Foxcroft, MS Chapman, JDS Neesham, Michael Bracewell (c), JA Clarkson, Ish Sodhi, JA Duffy, BV Sears, and New Zealand W O’Rourke.

SEE ALSO:

105-93 Loss To The Timberwolves In Game 2; Minnesota leads 2-0

The Reason Caleb Williams Paints His Nails Is Not What You Think It Is

Rumors About Drake Maye: Pats Set To Draft QB If Giants, Vikings Trade
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies