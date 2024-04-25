Connect with us

Heisman Trophy Winner Reggie Bush Reinstated After NCAA Rules Change
Reggie Bush
Reggie Bush of the University of Southern California (shown here in New York on Dec. 10, 2005) has been reinstated as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner on Wednesday, more than a decade after USC returned the award following an NCAA investigation that found he received what were impermissible benefits during his time with the Trojans.

(CTN News) – The Heisman Trust announced Wednesday that Reggie Bush was reinstated as the 2005 Heisman Trophy winner after Southern California returned it ten years ago after an NCAA investigation found he got illegal benefits as a Trojan.

Reggie Bush is a fantastic addition to the Heisman Trophy family,” said Michael Comerford, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust. Reggie’s trophy was reinstated because of the huge changes in college athletics over the past few years. We’re so happy he’s back.

During the 2005 season, Bush amassed more than 2,000 yards from scrimmage and scored 18 touchdowns. In Heisman history, he had the fifth most first-place votes. Reggie Bush received the trophy and USC received the replica. All future Heisman Trophy ceremonies will include Bush.

The Heisman Trophy family is honored to have Bush back. Bush said, “I look forward to reuniting with my fellow Heisman winners and advancing the Heisman Trust values and mission.”

Since Reggie Bush’s reinstatement, USC has eight Heisman winners.

The Trust closely monitored football landscape changes during its deliberation process, it said. As well, the Supreme Court’s decision in 2021 challenged the NCAA’s amateurism model, allowing athletes to be compensated and removing education-related payments.

Bush was 2005’s most outstanding college football player, so the Trust decided to honor him again.

Until Bush returns his trophy, Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman winner, will boycott Heisman celebrations. He thanked the Trust for its work on Wednesday in welcoming back a storied member of our history. Because of Reggie’s character, many voices supported him. Let’s share the stage in December (Reggie Bush). Yours.”

Caleb Williams of USC, Eric Crouch of Nebraska, and Robert Griffin III of Baylor were among other NFL draft prospects who praised the decision. The award was vacated in 2010 when the NCAA sanctioned USC for receiving money and gifts from marketing agents hoping to represent Bush.

Aside from Reggie Bush’s 13 wins, the NCAA also erased his 55-19 victory over Oklahoma in the 2004 Orange Bowl title game. Over 11 seasons, Reggie Bush played for five teams after being drafted by New Orleans in 2006.

As a result of the NCAA issuing a statement to the media in 2021 that said Bush had a “pay-for-play” arrangement, Bush filed a defamation lawsuit last August. When NIL payments became permissible, Bush responded to media inquiries about whether his USC statistics would be reinstated. The statement portrayed Bush in a negative light, according to Bush.

