Which team will win the IPL 2024? CTN News Predictions

(CTN News) – Currently in its 17th season in 2024, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the world’s most popular franchise cricket leagues, which keeps improving as it moves forward.

As we all know, the first Indian Premier League was held in 2008 and was won by the Rajasthan Royals (RR); however, they have failed to win any championship titles since then.

In the 2023 edition of the IPL, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won a record five titles over Gujarat Titans (GT). The latter won the title for the fifth time, equalling the record they share with their biggest rival, Mumbai Indians (MI).

Who will win IPL 2024? Favorites and early betting odds

There is a high probability that Rajasthan Royals, who have won seven of their eight matches at this stage, are the hot favorites to succeed in the upcoming IPL 2024. Sanju Samson’s side has been in great form, with Jos Buttler playing a key role.

KKR, having just won against RCB, is the second favorite to win the IPL 2024. SRH, who have started the season well, winning five out of seven games, is the third favorite.

Due to the mauling they gave DC, SRH, led by Pat Cummins, is also considered among the tournament favorites.

MS Dhoni’s CSK team has been extremely strong at home but has disappointed away from home. As a result, they have slipped a bit from the early-season favorites tag. The recent win over LSG at home hasn’t helped either.

The Mumbai Indians, who are five-time IPL champions, were considered one of the favorites before losing to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Due to Gujarat Titans’ recent slump, they are also not considered to be favorites to win the IPL this year.

In contrast, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore team, along with Punjab Kings, are among the least favorites to win the IPL due to their poor performance in recent weeks.

Who Won The IPL 2023

Indian Premier League season 1623, the most entertaining and expensive T20 cricket league in the world, has concluded today. As the final match of the TATA IPL 2023 was played on 29 May 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT), Chennai Super Kings won the championship for the fifth time and won the most Indian Premier League (IPL) titles ever. It is equal to the record of the Mumbai Indians. We provide here the list of IPL winners from 2008 to 2023, in a joyful atmosphere filled with fireworks and celebrations. In this article, you will find a complete list of all the winners from 2008 to 2023. The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have both won the Indian Premier League five times. This article contains a complete list of all the winners of the tournament.

GettyImages 1258275049 1

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win the IPL 2023 final

Most IPL Winner Teams

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won it five times, while Chennai Super Kings are the second most successful team, having won it four times. Let’s take a look at the list of most successful teams by IPL title, starting with the most successful team of all time, the Mumbai Indians (MI).

IPL Winners List 2008 2023 1

IPL-Winners-List-2008-2023 (1)

IPL Winner Team Times Year
Mumbai Indians 5 times 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020
Chennai Super Kings 5 times 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023
Kolkata Knight Riders 2 times 2012, 2014
Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 time 2016
Rajasthan Royals 1 time 2008
Deccan Chargers 1 time 2009

Here are the odds for each team to win IPL 2024:

*Accurate as of April 26

Team Odds to win IPL 2024
Rajasthan Royals 3.40
Kolkata Knight Riders 4.75
Sunrisers Hyderabad 5.50
Lucknow Super Giants 8.00
Chennai Super Kings 8.50
Mumbai Indians 13.00
Delhi Capitals 41.00
Gujarat Titans 51.00
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 126.00
Punjab Kings 301.00

IPL 2024 Upcoming Matches

Match 42 KKR vs PBKS 26th Apr 2024 Eden Gardens, Kolkata Friday | 7:30 pm (IST)
Match 43 DC vs MI 27th Apr 2024 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Saturday | 3:30 pm (IST)
Match 44 LSG vs RR 27th Apr 2024 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Saturday | 7:30 pm (IST)
Match 45 GT vs RCB 28th Apr 2024 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Sunday | 3:30 pm (IST)
Match 46 CSK vs SRH 28th Apr 2024 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Sunday | 7:30 pm (IST)
Match 47 KKR vs DC 29th Apr 2024 Eden Gardens, Kolkata Monday | 7:30 pm (IST)
Match 48 LSG vs MI 30th Apr 2024 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Tuesday | 7:30 pm (IST)
Match 49 CSK vs PBKS 1st May 2024 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Wednesday | 7:30 pm (IST)
Match 50 SRH vs RR 2nd May 2024 Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad Thursday | 7:30 pm (IST)
Match 51 MI vs KKR 3rd May 2024 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Friday | 7:30 pm (IST)
Match 52 RCB vs GT 4th May 2024 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Saturday | 7:30 pm (IST)
Match 53 PBKS vs CSK 5th May 2024 Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala Sunday | 3:30 pm (IST)
Match 54 LSG vs KKR 5th May 2024 Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow Sunday | 7:30 pm (IST)
Match 55 MI vs SRH 6th May 2024 Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Monday | 7:30 pm (IST)
Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

