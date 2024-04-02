Connect with us

SHOCKING VIDEO!! Woman in China Throws Her Baby Out of 22 Story Apartment Window
A mother in Chongqing, China threw her three-year-old child out a window on the 22nd floor of a building on Monday (April 1), leading to the child’s death
On Monday, a 3-year-old boy died after his mother threw him off a 22nd-floor apartment after stabbing her mother-in-law with a kitchen knife in Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality. Police have remanded the woman for psychiatric evaluation.

According to a police statement, the 37-year-old mother experienced a sudden rage at her home at 7 a.m. on Monday. She used a kitchen knife to stab her mother-in-law before killing her son by throwing him out the apartment window.

The injured mother-in-law is in the hospital and does not have any life-threatening injuries.

Police in Chongqing, China have taken the woman into custody for a psychiatric evaluation, and the investigation is ongoing. Her relatives and neighbors claim she has been acting strangely recently.

A video footage that emerged on the internet shows the woman holding the infant and dangling outside the apartment’s balcony. A youngster stands by the woman. As the incident occurred, some next-door neighbors screamed at her not to let go of the youngster.

A second video clip shows the toddler falling from the high-rise building to the ground.

According to a source familiar with the situation, there was an air cushion on the ground, but the mom tossed her son out another window where there was no air cushion. Several neighbors, the woman attempted to throw another child out the window before being detained by rescuers.

Many people in China expressed their deep sorrow after learning of the child’s death, blaming the lady who murdered her own child. Others pointed out that the woman may have a mental disorder, and that the episode served as a reminder to the public of the importance of raising awareness about mental health.

Source: Global Times




