7 Naver Webtoons Recommended For Korean Language Study

Naver Webtoons: When it comes to studying Korean, reading webtoons is one of my favorite methods. I often use them for lighter reading alongside more advanced novels.

Unlike novels, webtoons rely more on dialogue than descriptions, offering a different vocabulary set that reflects daily conversations, including slang.

Among the various platforms for webtoons, my top pick is Naver Webtoon for its user-friendly interface and offline viewing option.

Selection Criteria

Before diving into the list, it’s essential to understand the criteria for choosing these webtoons. Firstly, language difficulty matters, catering to both lower and upper intermediate learners.

Secondly, availability of English translations aids comprehension. Lastly, diversity in language styles ensures a balanced selection for different learning needs.

The List

Here’s the list, ranked by difficulty:

1. Feelings That Are Mine and Mine Alone

Link: Kr

This episodic webtoon resembles a beautifully illustrated blog or diary, offering insights into the author’s daily life. It’s rich in expressions and ways to articulate thoughts and feelings, making it valuable for learners. With manageable grammar and mostly understandable vocabulary, it’s suitable for early intermediate learners.

2. Save Me

Links: Kr | En

Part of BTS’ fictional universe, “Save Me” comprises 15 chapters portraying the struggles of seven friends. Its simplicity in plot and vocabulary makes it an ideal starting point for beginners. While primarily accessible through the app, it provides a gentle entry into webtoons.

3. See You in My 19th Life

Links: Kr | En

Following a girl who recalls her past lives, this webtoon navigates corporate settings with relatively simple language. With minimal slang and available English translations, it offers a blend of mystery and humor suitable for intermediate learners.

4. Essays from the Corner of My Room

Link: Kr

Presented as illustrated essays, this webtoon offers nostalgic reflections with manageable vocabulary. Though some characters speak in dialects, the overall narrative aids comprehension, making it beneficial for B1-level learners despite the lack of English translations.

5. Tales of the Unusual

Links: Kr | Eng

Despite its thriller label, this series offers a mix of supernatural stories with varying vocabularies. From school settings to workplaces, it provides exposure to different language styles, suitable for learners seeking diverse practice.

6. Omniscient Reader

Links: Kr | En

An action-packed webtoon, “Omniscient Reader” follows a protagonist navigating a fictional world. While challenging in vocabulary at times, it offers manageable grammar and English translations, aiding comprehension for mid-intermediate learners.

7. The Remarried Empress

Links: Kr | En

Combining romance and fantasy, this webtoon features palace settings with unique language styles. While dialogue may reflect period drama speech, its manageable vocabulary and grammar make it accessible for learners seeking exposure to diverse politeness levels.

Conclusion

Studying Korean through webtoons offers an engaging and practical approach. While complexities in language may pose challenges, these recommendations provide a stepping stone for learners to explore the vibrant world of Korean webtoons.

