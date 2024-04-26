Connect with us

Rumors About Drake Maye: Pats Set To Draft QB If Giants, Vikings Trade

Salman Ahmad

Published

1 hour ago

on

Drake Maye
Set Number: X164413 TK1

(CTN News) – According to Tom E. Curran of Drake Maye NBC Sports Boston, the New England Patriots have indicated their intention to enter the NFL draft in 2024.

Curran reported Thursday that the Patriots will select North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 pick unless another team makes a compelling offer. I have specifically referred to the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants as possible options.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have been pursuing the No. 3 pick in hopes of acquiring Drake Maye:

As a result of leaking this information now, New England is attempting to gain leverage. In the event that the Vikings or Giants wish to acquire Maye, they are aware of the obstacles they must overcome.

It helps that the Patriots may not be bluffing.

Based on Bleacher Report’s final big board, Drake Maye was projected to land in New England with the third pick. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Monday that the team’s “most likely scenario” is to select Drake Maye, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, or Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

A Patriots source told Reiss late last week that you cannot win without a quarterback. [Head coach Jerod] Mayo and some top decision-makers have privately acknowledged that their legacies will depend on the decision they make at quarterback.

A quarterback is the most pressing need for New England going into the draft. The team looks forward to starting Jacoby Brissett or Bailey Zappe in 2024 after trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both of them are not the type of individuals you would expect to lead a major rebuilding effort.

By trading back, Mayo and director of scouting Eliot Wolf could strengthen more areas of the roster, and Drake Maye is not considered the type of prospect who will emerge as a perennial Pro Bowler.

However, the Patriots better be receiving a king’s ransom if they move from No. 3 to No. 4.

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform.

