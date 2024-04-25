105-93 Loss To The Timberwolves In Game 2; Minnesota leads 2-0

(CTN News) – Game 2 of the first round saw the Phoenix Suns fall to the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-93 after falling behind in the second half.

It is now 2-0 in the series for the T-Wolves. The third game will take place in Phoenix on Friday.

Despite a 63-60 lead entering the third quarter, the Suns were unable to sustain it.

After a 10-0 run in the third quarter, Minnesota was able to regain the lead and push it to 70-63 with 3:30 remaining on the clock.

During the third quarter, the Timberwolves outscored the Suns 28-20, and the final score was 78-71.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went on an 11-0 run with 7:51 remaining in the game, which was enough to defeat the Phoenix Suns by 93-76. In the past five games, Phoenix has scored fewer than 100 points 5 times.

Booker fouled out with 2:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. On 6-13 shooting, he scored 20 points, but was just 1-6 from beyond the arc and had six turnovers. The Warriors’ Kevin Durant had 18 points, six rebounds, and two assists, while Bradly Beal had 14 points, four rebounds, and six assists on 6-17 shooting.

During the third quarter, Grayson Allen rolled his right ankle, the same one he sprained in Game 1, and was helped off the court. It was not the case that he returned.

During the game, Minnesota’s defense once again swarmed Phoenix’s shooters, as the Suns shot under 45% from the field and were 8-22 from three-point range.

The T-Wolves also scored 31 points as a result of the Suns’ 20 turnovers.

In addition to leading all scorers with 25 points on 10-17 shooting, Jaden McDaniels was a problem for the Suns on the offensive side. Three assists and seven rebounds were also part of his stat line.

After three Suns turnovers in the first 2:48 of the game, the Timberwolves went on an 8-0 run.

Suns fought back, even having a chance to take a lead with seven seconds left, but Beal missed a fast-break dunk.

On the other end, Monte Morris scored a lay-up to give Minnesota a 24-21 lead after one quarter, in which the Suns shot only 7-20 from the field. After getting three fouls with 53 seconds left in the first quarter, Timberwolves’ second-leading scorer Karl-Anthony Towns was severely limited in the first half.

With 10:40 left in the second quarter, a Jusuf Nurkic lay-up gave the Suns their first lead, 26-24.

Despite Phoenix’s eight-point lead in the second quarter, Minnesota hung on thanks to Mike Conley’s 12 points, and the Suns led 51-50 at the break. With 4:15 left in the second quarter, Timberwolves Booker shoved Jaden McDaniels, and he shoved him back.

The technical foul was awarded to McDaniels, while the common foul was awarded to Booker.

SEE ALSO:

Heisman Trophy Winner Reggie Bush Reinstated After NCAA Rules Change