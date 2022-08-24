Connect with us

Sports

Len Dawson: Kansas City Chiefs legend Dawson dies at 87
Advertisement

Sports

BG Pathum United Thrashed By Urawa Reds 4-0 at Champions League Quarter-Finals

Sports

Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Rashford Kicks Off Erik Ten Hag Era Against Listless Reds 2-1

Sports

Baltimore Ravens Tight End Isaiah Moss Has Made The Most Of His Opportunity

Sports

Manchester United Set Their Standard With Liverpool Win

Sports

Top 10 Websites to Live Stream Football Online

Sports

Browns Rookie Leaves The Field At The End Of Second Preseason Game

News Video Sports

Real Madrid to 4-1 Win Over Celta Vigo "Highlights"

Sports

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: Zaha Leads Eagles Past Slumping Villans

Sports

Bournemouth vs. Arsenal Score: Gunners On Top On Odegaard, Saliba Goals

Sports

Tottenham vs. Wolves Results, Highlights: Harry Kane Breaks Sergio Aguero's Premier League record

Sports

Manchester United Fans Riled Over "Purchase Tweet" From Elon Musk

Sports

Manti Te'o Hopes To Be An Inspiration Even After Being A Victim Of A Catfishing Hoax

Social Media Sports

Elon Musk, The World's Richest Person Is Not Buying Manchester United

Sports

Asamoah Gyan Bidding To Make Shock Return For Ghana At World Cup

Sports

After Falling With Fognini, Albert Ramos Said Goodbye To Cincinnati

Sports

Expreso Recovers Quickly, Ties Sarmiento, And Goes For More In Junin

Sports

Former Corinthians And Cuiabá Goalkeeper Joins Luverdense

Sports

The Champions League Game Between Rangers And PSV Will Be Broadcast On SBT

News Video Sports

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace 1-1 Draw Highlights

Sports

Len Dawson: Kansas City Chiefs legend Dawson dies at 87

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Kansas City Chiefs legend Len Dawson dies at 87

(CTN News)-KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and popular radio and TV sports personality Len Dawson has died. He was 87.

In 1970, he led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl win. In addition to guiding Chiefs fans through ups and downs, “Lenny the Cool” also served as a broadcaster for more than 50 years.

Dawson went into hospice care earlier this month. KC Chiefs released a statement saying, “Len Dawson is synonymous with the Chiefs.”

Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people who call it home. You wouldn’t find a player who shaped the organization as we know it today like Len Dawson,” said Clark Hunt.

Len Dawson was born in Alliance, Ohio, in 1935. Fifty-two years later, he stood at the Hall of Fame in nearby Canton, inducted after a football Carrer.

He was only the third person to enter the Hall of Fame as a player and a broadcaster, after Frank Gifford and Dan Dierdorf.

“I was into working,” Dawson said with a laugh in 2017, when the broadcasting booth at Arrowhead Stadium was formally dedicated to him.

“Because my parents didn’t have a whole lot and they taught me something: ‘If you want something, find a way to earn it to get it done.'”

As Holthus said, “I had my mom make me a crude, stitched jersey with the numbers 1 and 6 on it so that I could look like Lenny Dawson,” referring to Dawson’s No. 16 jersey.

Dawson was a first-round draft pick out of Purdue by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1957 but was unable to get any significant playing time with the Steelers or in his two years with the Cleveland Browns in 1960 and 1961.

Meanwhile, Lamar Hunt founded the American Football League in 1960.

KMBC-TV and radio management began discussions about including Dawson in their broadcasts without Dawson’s knowledge in 1966.

“I didn’t have any idea he was doing that, so it ended up starting my broadcasting career,” Dawson said.

Besides being a major figure in Kansas City, he started a groundbreaking show on HBO called “Inside the NFL.”

Hall of fame quarterback.

Len Dawson has died.

 

FF

SEE Also:

Baltimore Ravens Tight End Isaiah Moss Has Made The Most Of His Opportunity

Browns Rookie Leaves The Field At The End Of Second Preseason Game

Manchester United Fans Riled Over “Purchase Tweet” From Elon Musk

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading