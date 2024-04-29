60-year-old Alejandra Marisa crowned Miss Universe in Buenos Aires

(CTN News) – Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, a 60-year-old Argentine, defied expectations and created history by winning the prestigious Miss Universe title for Buenos Aires province.

Her victory, announced on Wednesday, honors her extraordinary journey and demonstrates how dedicated the Miss Universe beauty pageant is to fostering inclusivity and diversity.

How Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez Redefined Beauty at Miss Universe

Rodriguez, who is from La Plata, the provincial capital of Buenos Aires, Argentina, is not only a beauty queen but also a successful journalist and lawyer who epitomizes the complexities of modern beauty.

Her accomplishment demonstrates her persistence, as she broke down barriers and reinvented ideals of age and beauty.

Miss Universe’s new administration has removed qualifying limitations, leading to a break from preconceptions. Last year’s version shook the beauty pageant industry as mothers, married women, divorcees, and plus-size candidates walked down the stage.

She becomes the first female in her age group to get an outstanding beauty award. Her grace, elegance, and contagious grin wowed judges and viewers alike, moving people worldwide.

“I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values,” she said in a statement following her victory.

The Internet adores Rodriguez, and her beauty has inspired many to seek out the “fountain of youth”.