Connect with us

Entertainment

60-year-old Alejandra Marisa Crowned Miss Universe in Buenos Aires
Advertisement

Entertainment

7 Naver Webtoons Recommended For Korean Language Study

Entertainment

Naver Webtoon vs. Line Webtoon: A Comprehensive Comparison

Entertainment

First-Ever Pakistani Hand-Drawn Animated Movie 'The Glassworker' To Premiere at Annecy 2024

Entertainment

DeepFake Video Goes Viral Of Ducky Bhai's Wife Aroob Jatoi

Entertainment

Despite Justin Bieber's Instagram Tears, His Fans Express Concern

Entertainment

AFI Winner Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Girls' Epic Post-Awards Party

Entertainment

Boy Kills World Review: Bill Skarsgård Rocks The Action Movie

Entertainment

NewJeans: Controversy Captivates The K-pop Sphere - What Could Unfold Next?

Entertainment

Sophia Bush Confirms Relationship With Ashlyn Harris, Comes Out As Queer

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's 'Statue' Reference In 'Thank You AMIEE' Decoded By Swifties

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's Diss Track On Kim Kardashian Has Caused a Major Setback

Entertainment

The Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer: Hugh Jackman And Ryan Reynolds Fight To Death

Entertainment

Watch Hareem Shah's Latest video Leak Scandal

Entertainment

Season 2 Of The Spiderwick Chronicles: Renewal Status And Potential Storylines

Entertainment

'Thank You aIMee' Is Taylor Swift's Diss Track Directed At Kim Kardashian

Entertainment

Transformers One Trailer Shows Optimus Prime And Megatron As Best Friends

Entertainment

Reneé Rapp & Kesha Update 'Tik Tok' Diddy Lyric In Surprise Coachella Duet

Entertainment

Doja Cat Brings Dinosaur Skeletons And Yetis To Coachella 2024

Entertainment

Gwen Stefani And Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Each Other At Coachella

Entertainment

60-year-old Alejandra Marisa Crowned Miss Universe in Buenos Aires

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

23 seconds ago

on

60-year-old Alejandra Marisa crowned Miss Universe in Buenos Aires

(CTN News) – Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez, a 60-year-old Argentine, defied expectations and created history by winning the prestigious Miss Universe title for Buenos Aires province.

Her victory, announced on Wednesday, honors her extraordinary journey and demonstrates how dedicated the Miss Universe beauty pageant is to fostering inclusivity and diversity.

How Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez Redefined Beauty at Miss Universe

Rodriguez, who is from La Plata, the provincial capital of Buenos Aires, Argentina, is not only a beauty queen but also a successful journalist and lawyer who epitomizes the complexities of modern beauty.

Her accomplishment demonstrates her persistence, as she broke down barriers and reinvented ideals of age and beauty.

download 6

Alejandra Marisa Rodriguez

Miss Universe’s new administration has removed qualifying limitations, leading to a break from preconceptions. Last year’s version shook the beauty pageant industry as mothers, married women, divorcees, and plus-size candidates walked down the stage.

She becomes the first female in her age group to get an outstanding beauty award. Her grace, elegance, and contagious grin wowed judges and viewers alike, moving people worldwide.

“I am thrilled to be representing this new paradigm in beauty pageants because we are inaugurating a new stage in which women are not only physical beauty but another set of values,” she said in a statement following her victory.

Notably, last year, the Miss Universe organization stated that pageant participants would no longer be required to be under a certain age.

In 2023, it will also remove age restrictions, enabling all women over 18 to compete. Previously, no one older than 28 could compete for the crown.

“We are entering a new era in which women represent physical beauty and a different set of ideals. “I am the first in this generation to start with this,” Rodríguez stated in an interview with local media source El Trece.

The Internet adores Rodriguez, and her beauty has inspired many to seek out the “fountain of youth”.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies