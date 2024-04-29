Connect with us

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

(CTN News) – China has launched the first of eight Hangor-class submarines for its all-weather partner Pakistan, providing the country with cutting-edge vessels and enhancing bilateral military cooperation.

As reported by Geo News, Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the launch ceremony at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group’s (WSIG) Shuangliu Base on Friday.

The development is part of an agreement between Islamabad and Beijing, under which the latter pledged to furnish the former with eight cutting-edge, sophisticated submarines.

Pakistan-China Military Cooperation Strengthens with Advanced Submarine Project

WSIG will build four of the eight vessels, with the remaining four being built at KS&EW (Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works) under the Transfer of Technology (ToT) arrangement.

photo online 44

China Launches First Hangor-class Submarine for Pakistan

The submarines, which have superior stealth qualities, will have cutting-edge weapons and sensors to operate in a multi-threat environment and engage targets at stand-off ranges.

Admiral Ashraf spoke at the event, emphasizing the importance of maritime security in the current geostrategic context and the Navy’s determination to maintain regional peace and stability.

The Navy chief further emphasized that the Hangor-class S/M Project will “add a new dimension to the all-weather Pak-China friendship and shows strong military cooperation between two countries”.

Friday’s launch ceremony came after Pakistan began producing the 6th Hangor-class submarine by KS&EW in February of this year.

Pakistan has significant military links with China, and their bilateral relations allow Islamabad to buy a variety of armaments from Beijing.

Last year, the Pakistan Navy received two freshly built Chinese Type 054 A/P frigates.

Both countries signed the contract for four multi-role frigates back in 2018. The first and second ships, PNS TUGHRIL and PNS TAIMUR, entered the PN fleet in 2022.
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

