New York Knicks Beat The 76ers In Game 2 With A 6-Point Swing

Published

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Knicks
New York Knicks' Donte DiVincenzo, #0, celebrates with teammates after hitting a 3-point basket during the second half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(CTN News) – With about 41 seconds left in the game, the New York Knicks were able to steal Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers, 104-101, thanks to a wild sequence that occurred at the beginning of the game.

During the second quarter, the Knicks were swinging the ball around the arc, and Jalen Brunson was unable to drive into the lane when he tried to attempt to do so. A mad scramble for the ball resulted in Donte DiVincenzo winning it. During that time, Brunson was able to hit a 3-pointer from the corner of the court to keep the play alive for a few more seconds.

It was the 76ers who turned the ball over after receiving the inbound pass. Despite the fact that DiVincenzo missed his first shot attempt, he nailed his second attempt after an offensive rebound ended up in his favor. There was a lot of energy in Madison Square Garden at the time.

At that point we didn’t have anything to lose, so it was crazy, hectic, but at that point we had nothing to lose,” said Knicks guard Josh Hart. It turned out to be a successful game because we got very physical and threw everything at it.”

It is estimated that Brunson scored 24 points during the course of the game. As a result of Hart’s efforts during the game, he scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. DiVincenzo contributed 19 points to the scoring.

According to the Associated Press, the Knicks’ victory was highlighted by an interesting statistic.

According to Sportradar, it was the fourth time since 1996-97 that a team won a playoff game after trailing by at least five points in the final 30 seconds of the game.

In addition, the Miami Heat defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the 2013 Knicks NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors won Game 3 against the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime in 2015, and Kobe Bryant scored the game-winner in the 2006 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite suffering from an illness, Tyrese Maxey scored 35 points, dished out 10 assists and grabbed nine rebounds for the 76ers. The game was won by Joel Embiid, who scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Philly was determined to win the series, according to Embiid.

“We will win this series,” Embiid said. ” We know what needs to be fixed, and we did a better job today, so we will fix it. But we are the better team, and we will keep fighting.”

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

