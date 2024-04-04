LIVE VIDEO! Austrian Tourist Attacks Taxi Driver in Phuket Over Cigarette

An Austrian tourist has been charged with assaulting a taxi cab driver in Phuket who allegedly instructed him not to smoke in the vehicle. The disagreement led to the taxi crashing with another vehicle.

On Thursday, Pol Col Pasakorn Sonthikul, deputy commander of Phuket police, confirmed that the incident occurred on Thep Krasattri Road in Thalang district on Wednesday morning.

According to taxi driver Wuthiporn Chaiyamongkol, he picked up Gernot Leoben at Phuket International Airport and was driving to the client’s destination in Tambon Chalong.

When they arrived at Ban Mueang Mai in Thalang, the visitor started smoking a cigarette inside the car. In response, the driver informed him about the no-smoking rules.

When the automobile was driving along Thep Krasattri Road, the 59-year-old Austrian rushed from the back seat to the front passenger seat and grabbed Mr Wuthiporn’s head, forcing the driver to lose control. The cab then crashed with the back of an MG SUV that was waiting at a red light.

The SUV’s driver, Thanongsak, stated that when his car was hit, he got out and heard the taxi driver crying for help.

Mr Thanongsak stated that he witnessed the passenger restrain the taxi driver by the neck. He and other citizens intervened to assist the taxi driver and calm the situation.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Brothers from New Zealand Attack Policeman in Phuket

On March 17, Two New Zealand males were arrested after hurting a local traffic cop and attempting to steal his pistol on Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Pol Sen Sgt Maj Somsak Noo-iad, a traffic policeman from Chalong station, ordered a stop on Hamish Day, 34, and Oscar Day, 36, on Chaofa (East) Road in Tambon Chalong of Muang district because they were riding motorcycles too fast in a community zone and failing to stay in the left lane.

The visitors did not stop, but rather accelerated to escape. Pol Sen Sgt Maj Somsak followed them.

The foreigners finally halted their motorcycles and yelled. The officer used his phone to record their reactions.

The two males then interrupted the recording and attacked the officer, knocking him to the ground and attempting to take his pistol. During the fight, the handgun fired once, but the bullet did not strike anyone.

Other officers from the Chalong station raced to the scene and arrested both New Zealanders. They were eventually charged with robbery, obstruction of police duty, physical assault on a police officer, driving without a licence, and bribery.

Pol Col Ekarat Plaiduang, chief of Chalong station, stated on Sunday that both New Zealanders were arrested at the station and would be transferred to the Phuket Provincial Court on Monday, when a request to extend their custody would be filed.

The station chief stated that after being caught, both guys proposed a bribe, which Pol Sen Sgt Maj Somsak declined.

The traffic cop was injured in the fingers and arms, but was treated and released from the hospital. He would be praised and rewarded for his efforts. Pol Col Ekarat said it was the first time guests had attacked police at Chalong station.