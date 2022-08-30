Serena’s Farewell: In The Build-Up To The US Open, Here Are The Stories

(CTN News) – Serena’s Farewell: For most of the past three weeks, Serena Williams has been the talk of tennis and beyond. This is because she announced that she would be retiring from professional tennis at the end of the year.

All of this is leading up to the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, which begins Monday. Williams will play her first-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Since she revealed earlier this month that she was preparing to “evolve” away from her career as a professional athlete, the Associated Press has chronicled her departure in words and photos.

Serena’s Farewell: The guide examines Williams the player and Williams the individual, her accomplishments and her influence, as the 40-year-old American prepares to shift her focus from serving and fore handing to expanding her family and pursuing business ventures.

Serena’s Farewell The Announcement:

Her plans were revealed in an essay published in Vogue magazine on August 9. The tennis player did not give a timeline and did not even say she was retiring. Instead, she said she was evolving from tennis toward other things that were meaningful to her.

Williams also expressed the desire to expand her family along with her business interests. She has a daughter, Olympia, who turns 5 on Thursday, with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

On Serena’s Farewell She Said “I have never wanted to have to choose between a family and tennis. “I don’t think it’s fair,” said Williams, who was pregnant when she won the 2017 Australian Open for her last Grand Slam title. My wife would do the physical labor of expanding our family if I were a guy, so I wouldn’t be writing this.”

Serena’s Farewell On- Court Achievements

During the professional era of tennis, which began in 1968, Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles. For more than six years, she held the top ranking in the world for the singles category.

Her greatest success came at the U.S. Open, where her 106 victories were a tournament record. She has reached at least the semifinals in her last 11 appearances.

Williams also combined with older sister Venus for 14 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles and won four Olympic gold medals.

THE OFF-COURT INSPIRATION

It is indelible that Williams has left an indelible mark on the Black community. In Compton, California, where she was raised, she learned tennis on public courts. These courts are far removed from the prestigious clubs that nurture most of the top players in the country. The issue of gun violence was one of the issues on which she spoke.

In addition to being a fashion icon, Williams is also an actor. There has been a lot of press around Serena, from magazine covers to red carpets, and the question “What’s Serena wearing?”

This was sometimes as big a question as “Who is Serena playing?” during a tennis tournament that Serena was participating in.

In 2018, she released her own fashion collection following collaborations with brands such as HSN and Nike.

When Williams announced her intention to balance family and career, many women thought about their own choices they had to make when it came to balancing family and career.

Her last major title was won when she was two months pregnant. Despite the fact that she was expecting, she said she could not play again while she was expecting.

