Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Give Birth To Their First Child

(CTN News) – Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab In a sweet Instagram post, Nessa Diab wrote, “Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family.”

In a letter to her readers, Diab wrote, “Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago, and we are over the moon with our growing family,” adding that “we thought long and carefully” about sharing their news with the world.

My recovery from delivery has been a tough one (more on that later) and I was honestly not planning to share anything because it is so personal to us. However, once I realized that I was a full mama bear, I decided to do so.

With a caption alongside a photo of the couple holding their newborn on a hospital bed, she wrote, “Corny is the happiest dad and I’m so grateful that he’s by our side for every moment of this journey.”

The first romantic link between Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab, a Hot 97 host, former Girl Code star, and women’s rights advocate, and Kaepernick dates back to 2015.

According to TMZ, the couple Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab made it official when they stepped out together on Valentine’s Day 2016 for a charity event that they had planned together.

During an Instagram post on Sunday, Diab reflected on the fact that she is already experiencing a completely different lifestyle as a new mom.

She wrote in a letter that she had already noticed a change in her conversations and life experiences. “Thanks to our sweet new born baby, I have learned how to love in a way I never knew I could because he taught me how to love in ways I never learned before.”

Former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, Kaepernick began protesting against police brutality on the field in 2016. He refused to stand as the national anthem played before games to protest against police brutality.

The man said at the time that he wasn’t willing to stand up and show pride in a flag that represents a country that oppresses black people and people of color, because he did not want to do that.

There are bodies in the streets and people getting paid off and getting away with murder. I believe it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. I think this is bigger than football, and I believe it would be selfish on my part to ignore it.”

