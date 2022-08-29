Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid: Lewandowski Leads Blaugrana Past Newly-Promoted Squad

(CTN News) – Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid: The Champions League group of death, which includes Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, was drawn on Thursday.

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid: The Blaugrana proved up to the challenge on Sunday at Camp Nou.

The Catalans destroyed newly-promoted Real Valladolid 4-0 behind a second-straight brace from Robert Lewandowski, and appear a real contender in both the Spanish top-flight and the European competition.

The Barcelona fans were treated to a glittering performance by all of their attackers as Lewandowski scored a brace for his first competitive goals at the Camp Nou. Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha backed the Polish talisman, and both covered themselves in glory at different points.

Lewandowski was provided with many opportunities by Raphinha, including the assist on Barcelona’s first goal. Dembele’s beautifully threaded passes also contributed to Pedri’s second strike and Lewandoski’s third strike.

Against Viktoria Plzen on September 7, Barcelona will begin their Champions League campaign against Sevilla next weekend. Next weekend, Real Valladolid play Almeria in La Liga in search of their first win of the season.

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid Final Score And Goals

1H 2H Final Barcelona 2 2 4 Real Valladolid 0 0 0

Goals:

24th min — BAR — Robert Lewandowski

43rd min — BAR — Pedri

65th min — BAR — Robert Lewandowski

90+2 min — BAR — Sergi Roberto