NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022

(CTN News) – Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Monday, Aug. 29
On FS1, NASCAR Race Hub, 6 p.m.
6:00 p.m.  America Motormouths at Peacock
Race for the Championship: Countdown to Premiere, USA Network, 11 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30
5:30 p.m., “Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane” (rerun), USA Network
6 p.m., on FS1, Race Hub
8:15 p.m., Motor Sports Classics: 2007 Daytona 500 (re-air), FOX

Wednesday, Aug. 31
1:00 a.m., The Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life, USA Network
On NASCAR Race Hub, FS1, at 6 p.m.

America Motormouths, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 1
12 p.m., USA Network (re-air), IMSA Auto Racing: Prototype Challenge
1 p.m., USA Network (re-air), IMSA Auto Racing: Lamborghini Super Trofeo
6 p.m., on FS1, NASCAR Race Hub
6:00 p.m., Dale Jr. Download at Peacock
10 p.m., USA Network, Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era

Friday, Sept. 2

 

1 a.m., USA Network (re-air), Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era
6 p.m., on FS1, NASCAR Race Hub

On MRN:
5 p.m., Pole Qualifying for NASCAR Cup Series
7 p.m., Darlington race, Sprint Cup

Saturday, Sept. 3
A NASCAR Cup Series qualifier for the Southern 500 will be broadcast on USA Network at 12:30 p.m.
USA Network: Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), 2 p.m.
2:30 p.m., Darlington Countdown, USA
3 p.m.,  Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, USA Network
NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-race Show: Darlington, USA Network, 5 p.m.
5:30 p.m., Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era (re-air), USA Network

Streaming on MRN:
12 p.m., Cook Out Southern 500 pole qualifying
2:30 p.m., Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200

Sunday, Sept. 4

USA Network reairs Race for the Championship: Dawn of a New Era at 12:35 a.m.
Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: It’s a Swan-derful Life (re-air), USA Network, 1:35 a.m.
IMSA Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix Michigan Pilot Challenge, USA Network, 2 p.m.
3 p.m., Race Day on FS1
4 p.m.,Whelen Modified Tour, USA Network
5 p.m., Darlington Countdown, USA
6 p.m., Cook Out Southern 500 from Darlington Raceway, USA
10 p.m., USA Network’s NASCAR Cup Series post-race show: Darlington
10:30 p.m., USA Network (re-air), Race for the Champion ship
11:35 p.m., It’s a Swan-derful Life with Austin Dillon, USA Network
