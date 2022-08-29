Scottie Scheffler Leads The Tour Championship By Six Shots

(CTN News) – It was clear that Scottie Scheffler still looked every bit as good as he did when he returned to East Lake on Sunday morning. After four birdies in six holes to finish the third round with a 4-under 66, the No. 1 player leads by six shots.

In a tight battle with Xander Schauffele until a second stoppage caused by lightning Saturday, Scheffler delivered a steady diet of pars. He was ahead by one shot at the time.

After that, Scottie Scheffler was lost

Scottie Scheffler sank a 5-foot birdie putt on the 13th and 15th holes. On the 17th, he stuffed his approach to 2 feet and then made an outstanding escape from the left rough over the water. This left him with a long pitch he nearly holed on the 18th.

A 23-under par score was reached when he tapped in. One round remained until he could win the FedEx Cup, which would have resulted in an $18 million prize.

McIlroy birdied his last two holes for a 63, and he will join Scheffler in the final group. In addition to Schauffele, who had good looks for birdies but didn’t make any, he was at 17 under.

Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (66) and Sungjae Im (66) were seven shots behind.

Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup was rewarded with a two-shot lead at 10-under par before the tournament started. He is 13 under for his raw score, which is tied for McIlroy for the top score this week. McIlroy, however, was the No. 7 seed and began six shots behind.

When they resumed the round, Scottie Scheffler missed an 8-foot birdie putt on the 13th hole. His next tee shot was so far to the right that he had to hit a provisional in case it was out-of-bounds. As a result, he was three behind following the miss of a 10-foot par putt.

On the par-3 15th, Scheffler hit his tee shot to five feet over the water in front of the pin. Additionally, Schauffele missed another long shot at 10 feet.

The PGA Tour player of the year, Scheffler, has already won four times this year, including the Masters.

In the regular season, he won just over $14 million – already a record, and not surprising given the steady increase in prize money. The “Comcast Business Tour Top 10” awarded him a $4 million bonus for leading the FedEx Cup, along with a $1 million bonus for winning the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge.

With a win Sunday afternoon, the 26-year-old Texas graduate would earn $37 million a year.

Related CTN News:

Danka Kovinic Will Face Serena Williams In The U.S. Open 1st Round

Shaquem Griffin, A Linebacker In The National Football League, Announced His Retirement