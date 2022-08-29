Wolves vs Newcastle: Saint-Maximin Cancels Out Neves’ Wonder Strike

(CTN News) – Wolves vs Newcastle: As Newcastle United drew 1-1 with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on Sunday, two stars scored sensational goals to keep their unbeaten streak intact.

During eight minutes of stoppage time, Magpies came close to winning it after Neves’ vicious long-range goal was canceled out by Allan Saint-Maximin’s otherworldly volley.

However, Saint-Maximin was injured ahead of a huge match with Liverpool midweek. This season, the Magpies have won two games and drawn three.

As a result of two draws and two losses, Wolves were placed in the bottom three.

Wolves vs Newcastle: What We Learned

Wolves vs Newcastle: After last season’s red-hot finish, you keep waiting for the Magpies to slip up a bit, but effective recruitment even before the takeover continues to pay off for Eddie Howe and Company.

A combination of Allan Saint-Maximin, Joe Willock, and Callum Wilson (absent Sunday) has really ratcheted up the level. A visa for record signing Alexander Isak was also still pending for Newcastle’s most prominent player (Bruno Guimares). Despite being outshot 21-10, they still won.

In the absence of VAR, Wolves earn three points here: Wolves will hate luck more than their performance. For a shove on Ryan Fraser, Fabian Schar’s would-be red card was not upgraded to a red by the video referees.

It has been stated above that Newcastle could be a very effective team. I guess that’s one thing. The performances of Ruben Neves, Goncalo Guedes, Jose Sa, and Matheus Nunes were impressive.

Before VAR, Raul Jimenez scored on the aforementioned foul in the buildup. Bruno Lage (and Nuno Espirito Santo before him) should answer publicly why Adama Traore can’t get a shot with the team while managers watch guys like Saint-Maximin shine.

Also left on the bench were Leander Dendoncker, Daniel Podence, and Rayan Ait Nouri. Despite a lot of weapons, Wolves have only scored two goals and earned two points.

Stars of the Wolves vs Newcastle

Allan Saint-Maximin: The former showpiece has grown into one of the biggest threats in the Premier League.

Joelinton: Bruno Guimares being out was a concern, but Declan Rice disrupted again. Funny how his transfer fee was a bust for a striker, but looks like a good deal for a midfielder.

Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho: In time, Wolves fans will wax poetic about the two world-class Portuguese stars who were perhaps the driving force behind the team’s resurgence.

Goncalo Guedes: A terrific signing looks like it will be a success.

