Philadelphia Zoo Welcomes Penguins And Flamingos Back

(CTN News) – Philadelphia Zoo welcomes the return of bird species including Humboldt penguins, Caribbean flamingos, emus and southern ground hornbills to their outdoor exhibits following precautionary monitoring to protect them from the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

Due to HPAI spread, the birds have been housed indoors since April.

Moving the species indoors was supposed to limit disease spread by cutting off contact between wild birds and zoo animals.

The zoo’s animal care and veterinary teams have been closely monitoring cases among wild birds along the Atlantic flyway, a major migration route in North America.

HPAI was found in wild birds and commercial flocks in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Donna Ialeggio, Director of Animal Health at the Philadelphia Zoo, says everything the zoo does revolves around the animals’ well-being.

Managing animal health and safety requires science-based decisions that are capable of evolving as circumstances change.

Based on our ongoing HPAI assessments, we have now been able to return many of our birds to their preferred habitats at the Zoo.

Visit Penguin Point for Humboldt penguins and Bird Valley for Caribbean flamingos to see your favorite bird species again.

The protection and confinement of birds of prey, such as bald eagles, vultures, barn owls, and caracaras, will continue.

The particular strain of HPAI that causes disease in wild birds of prey appears to be more severe than those that occur in other species of birds.

The McNeil Avian Center and Wings of Asia walk-through exhibits will also be closed.

As the fall migration approaches, the zoo will monitor the presence of HPAI in wild birds and modify existing outdoor exhibits to ensure the safe return of birds of prey.

