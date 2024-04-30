Connect with us

News

Bangladesh Shuts Down Schools Again Amid Severe Heatwave
Advertisement

News

Bank of Thailand to Launch QR Code Cross-Border Payments with India

News

Duchess of Edinburgh 'Sophie' Makes First Royal Visit to Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

News

Thailand Sees Record-Breaking Spike in Electricity Usage Amid Soaring Temperatures

News

Stocks Fall As MicroStrategy Misses Q1 Earnings Expectations

News

ExxonMobil In Talks With Turkish LNG Over $1.1 Billion Deal, FT Reports

News

Oil Industry Jobs Support 70 Million Jobs Worldwide, According To OPEC's Secretary General

News

IMF Approves Approved $1.1 Billion Final Loan Tranche For Pakistan

News

Hong Kong Transgender Activist Receives New Identity Card After Seven-Year Legal Battle

News

Who is Humza Yousaf?: Former Head of SNP & First Muslim Party Leader In the UK

News

FDA Has Published Its Final Regulations Regarding Laboratory-Developed Tests

News

Financial Times, OpenAI Sign Content Licensing Partnership For AI Model Training

News

USDA Collecting Ground Beef Samples Amid Bird Flu Outbreak in Dairy Cows

News

India's MDH Assures Safety Of Products Amid Contamination Allegations

News

Indian State Regulator Suspends Manufacturing Licenses for 14 Products Linked To Yoga Guru

News

China Southern Airlines Launches Historic Direct Flight From Shenzhen To Mexico City

News

Renowned 'Queen of Height' Maria Feliciana dos Santos Passes Away At 77

News

Value of Rare $1 Bills Worth Up to $150,000 - What To Do if You Possess One Of These Bills

News

Inflation Spike And Jobs Report To Be Discussed At Fed Meeting

News

The SNP's Leader Yousaf Has Resigned. What Happens Now?

News

Bangladesh Shuts Down Schools Again Amid Severe Heatwave

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

16 seconds ago

on

Bangladesh

(CTN News) – Bangladesh has once again taken the decision to close all primary schools across the nation and educational institutions in nearly half of its districts, including the capital, Dhaka, as temperatures soared to 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit) on Monday.

Despite reopening last week after a temporary closure due to the heatwave, schools across the country experienced lower attendance rates due to persistently high temperatures.

In response to the extreme weather conditions, the Ministry of Education announced the closure of classes in all government primary schools until Thursday, and educational institutions in 27 out of 64 districts, including Dhaka, will remain closed on Tuesday.

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel stated on Sunday that if temperatures in any district exceed 42 degrees Celsius, educational institutions in those areas will be shut down.

Additionally, the High Court issued an order on Monday for a nationwide closure of primary and secondary schools until Thursday due to the severe heat, following reports of deaths and illnesses among teachers and students in recent days.

c5757f96f44c5e93fba9b9d61aa5493348123ec1 1536x1024 1

A vendor stands under a tree during hot weather in Manila. The Philippines has suspended in-person classes in all public schools for two days because of the extreme heat © Earvin Perias / AFP

Scientists have attributed the increase in frequency, severity, and duration of heatwaves during the summer months to climate change.

Impact of Prolonged Heatwave on Outdoor Workers in Bangladesh

This month, Bangladesh has witnessed extreme temperatures on all days except April 9 and 10, prompting authorities to advise citizens to remain indoors during the day.

However, for individuals like rickshaw driver Mohammed Shameem, who work outdoors, finding relief from the scorching heat is a challenge. “There are not many people who are coming out which means getting passengers is tough.

But we have no option but to come out and work,” Shameem expressed. Similarly, tens of thousands of rickshaw operators in Dhaka are enduring the intense heat while waiting for customers, as most people opt to stay indoors.

“I have never experienced such heat in my life. Yes, summer should be hot, but there would have been gusts of wind and rain. But it’s not happening this time.

People are suffering a lot,” shared rickshaw operator Shaheb Ali, reflecting the sentiments of many affected by the prolonged heatwave in Bangladesh.

SEE ALOT: Asia’s Record Heatwave: School Closures and Health Concerns
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies