Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE: Result, Final Score And Reaction

CTN NEWS – Southampton leapfrogged Chelsea in the Premier League table after battling back to a 2-1 home win that exposed more issues for Thomas Tuchel.

With the transfer window open until Thursday evening, whether Chelsea goes back into the market remains to be seen, but in the absence of Reece James, N’Golo Kante, and a recognized No 9 – on a night Anthony Gordon was on target at Leeds – they were outplayed and outmuscled by an industrious Southampton side.

Chelsea had capitalized on their fast start

Chelsea had capitalized on their fast start when Raheem Sterling scored his third goal in four days, adding to Saturday’s double against Leicester when breaking the deadlock midway through the first half at St Mary’s.

The lead lasted all of five minutes, however, as Southampton hit back against the run of play when a corner found Romeo Lavia on the edge of the area.

But the top-four-hunting Blues should still not be in the business of losing a clash like this against a remodeled and youthful, but admittedly gritty, Southampton.

The summer signing from Manchester City needed one touch to set himself, and the second was a powerful effort from 18 yards out which Edouard Mendy could only get a palm to. In doing so, Lavia became the first player born in 2004 to score a Premier League goal.

45+1’ Goal! – Adam Armstrong blasts the Saints into the lead on the stroke of half-time (SOU 2-1 CHE)

28’ Goal! – Lavia equalizes from a Southampton corner (SOU 1-1 CHE)

23’ Goal! – Sterling sends Chelsea in front! (SOU 0-1 CHE)

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Perraud, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Diallo, Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong, Adams

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Cucurella, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Adam Armstrong, scored the winning goal tonight

Southampton’s Adam Armstrong, who scored the winning goal tonight, spoke to BT Sport after the match saying: We knew it would be a tough night tonight.

Chelsea is a tough opposition but the lads dug deep. Nights like this we won’t forget. It was frustrating on Saturday [against Manchester United], we had a few chances. That is football. We dug deep tonight.

The lads are working hard, we have a lot of youth. Romeo [Lavio] has been top class since he has come in. We know how hard the Premier League is but if you work hard and take your chances and that is what we did tonight.

Great night tonight, we will celebrate tonight.

