Connect with us

Automotive

US Road Safety Agency Investigates Ford's BlueCruise System After Two Fatal Collisions
Advertisement

Automotive

Ford's BlueCruise Hands-Free Driving Technology Under Investigation

Automotive

Elon Musk To Discuss Enabling Full Self Driving (FSD) Mode On Tesla Cars In China

Automotive

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits China To Discuss Self-Driving Technology

Automotive

U.S. Auto Safety Regulators Initiate Probe Into Tesla's Autopilot Recall Efficacy

Automotive

Toyota Pilots EV Revo Pickup Baht Buses in Pattaya Thailand

Automotive

First-Quarter Ford Commercial Unit Earnings Offset EV Losses

Automotive

Profits At Tesla Plummet 55% As Electric Vehicle Sales Decline

Automotive

GM Raises 2024 Earnings Guidance After Strong First-Quarter Results

Automotive

Tesla Lowers US Prices For 3 Electric Vehicle Models After a Tough Week

News Automotive Business

Thailand Looks to Hydrogen Power to Replace Oil-Powered Vehicles

Automotive

Rivian Continues To Lay Off Workers Despite Recent Layoffs

Automotive

Source: GM Plans To Move Headquarters From Detroit To Another Building

Automotive

Electrek Reports That Tesla Will Cut More Than 10% Of Its Staff

Automotive

Nearly 43,000 Ford SUVs Are Being Recalled Because Of Gas Leaks That Can Cause Fires

Automotive

Toyota's New 4Runner SUV Will Have a Hybrid Powertrain Within 15 Years

Automotive

Electric Vehicle Talks To Be Held By China's Commerce Minister In Paris

Automotive

Low-Cost Tesla Plans Scrapped Amid Fierce Chinese Competition

Automotive

Quarterly Tesla Deliveries Decline For The First Time In Nearly 4 Years

Automotive

Tesla Hikes Prices Despite Cuts And Incentives From Rivals

Automotive

US Road Safety Agency Investigates Ford’s BlueCruise System After Two Fatal Collisions

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

5 mins ago

on

Ford

(CTN News) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is launching an investigation into Ford’s BlueCruise driver assistance system following two tragic accidents.

Both incidents involved Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles colliding with stationary objects during nighttime operation while the system was active.

BlueCruise is designed to facilitate hands-free driving on specific roads, primarily highways. In response to the investigation, Ford has expressed its cooperation with the NHTSA’s inquiry.

One of the accidents occurred in February, where a Ford Mustang Mach-E equipped with BlueCruise struck the rear of a stationary Honda, resulting in the tragic death of the 56-year-old driver of the stationary vehicle, according to Reuters.

Another collision involving a Ford Mach-E equipped with BlueCruise happened in March in Philadelphia.

The NHTSA’s investigation will particularly scrutinize the driver monitoring functionality of the BlueCruise system, which utilizes eye-tracking cameras to gauge driver attention and alerts them to retake control if attention drift is detected.

Additionally, the NHTSA’s probe will assess the system’s overall performance in driving tasks. The accidents prompting this investigation are being separately examined by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Approval and Implementation of Driver Assistance Technology in the UK

The driver assistance technology has also gained approval for usage on select UK motorways, albeit with variances in implementation and regulatory frameworks, according to experts.

Currently, it stands as the sole permitted driver assistance technology in the UK that allows drivers to momentarily take their hands off the wheel. The system is restricted to specific road segments and operates within a speed limit of up to 81mph (130km/h).

The “hands off, eyes on” feature was introduced in the UK last April after receiving governmental authorization.

Transport minister Jesse Norman welcomed its introduction, noting that driver assistance systems not only enhance driving comfort but also contribute to road safety by minimizing the potential for human error.

While the Department for Transport refrained from commenting on the ongoing US investigation, it emphasized that the approval granted for Ford’s BlueCruise system in the UK followed a meticulous examination and evaluation process.

The NHTSA’s recent scrutiny of driver assistance systems and their efficacy post-crashes coincides with its investigation into the effectiveness of Tesla’s solution for safety concerns identified in its Autopilot driver assistance system.

Similar to BlueCruise, Autopilot represents a Level 2 autonomous driving software, offering partial automation wherein certain driving aspects are managed by technology, such as speed control and parking.

However, Autopilot mandates drivers to remain attentive and keep their hands on the wheel.

In response to safety issues, Tesla initiated a recall through an “over the air” software update to over two million of its electric vehicles in December.

Ford

BlueCruise Technology

BlueCruise Experience on the M25

Zoe Kleinman, the BBC’s technology editor, had the opportunity to test out Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free technology in January on one of the UK’s busiest motorways, the M25.

Her experience was a mix of relaxation and stress, as she relinquished control of the vehicle traveling at 70 mph amidst morning traffic.

Despite the relief of not needing to steer, she also felt a sense of unease knowing she wasn’t actively in control. She noted that the moment her attention diverted from the road, BlueCruise disengaged, returning full control to her.

While the system effectively kept the car within its lane and maintained a steady speed relative to traffic, Zoe observed some actions taken by BlueCruise that she personally wouldn’t have chosen, such as undertaking in the left lane and seemingly accelerating on slip-roads when exiting the motorway, prompting her to intervene by applying the brakes.

Summing up her experience, Zoe remarked that while BlueCruise represents the beginning of a promising technology, it still has a considerable distance to cover before becoming genuinely beneficial.

She also raised the critical question of whether drivers will ever feel entirely secure in relinquishing control to such systems.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies