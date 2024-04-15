Connect with us

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch
(CTN News) – At the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, Arsenal will look to maintain their position at the top of the Premier League table when they host Aston Villa.

The Gunners overtook Liverpool with a 3-0 win over Brighton away from home, but they are only separated by a superior goal difference, which means they cannot afford to lose any points. ]With Crystal Palace playing earlier in the day, the Reds could jump ahead of Mikel Arteta’s side, who will be focused on their own game plan against an Aston Villa team that is capable of surprising them.

The match will take place in the middle of a tight battle for fourth place between Villa and Tottenham. In the wake of the draw with Brentford, Spurs moved ahead of Unai Emery’s midlands side; however, the remainder of the season will be more challenging.

With points from this afternoon’s match against the Gunners, Villa will be well positioned to contend for the Champions League.

Get the latest odds and tips for Arsenal vs Villa here.

What is the date?

On Sunday 14 April 2024, Arsenal will play Aston Villa at 4.30 p.m. British Summer Time (BST).

What is the best way to watch it?

Live coverage of the match will be available on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event beginning at 4 p.m. All SkyGo subscribers will be able to access the match via the SkyGo app and website.

During your travels abroad, you may need a VPN to access your streaming app if you wish to watch major sporting events. This VPN round-up includes deals on the most popular VPNs on the market. Users of VPNs should ensure they comply with any local regulations where they are, as well as with the terms and conditions of their service provider.

The prediction

There is no doubt that Arsenal’s home advantage will play a crucial role in their Premier League title quest, as they are well aware that dropping points against a strong Aston Villa team could result in them losing the title.

A Champions League second leg against Bayern Munich awaits Mikel Arteta, but he should prioritise the league and play his key players. Villa will also be keeping an eye on a European match of their own, but the Gunners’ quality will be evident in the end.


Aston Villa defeated Arsenal 2-1.

Salman Ahmad

