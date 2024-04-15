Connect with us

Sports

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence
Advertisement

Sports

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch

Sports

Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer's Third Division

News Sports World News

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Sports

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

Sports

The Masters' Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Sports

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

Gaming Sports

Becoming an Esports Professional: The Journey from a Novice to a Champion

Sports

Bucks' Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs

Sports

Masters Preparing For Eclipse, Tiger Performs Well

Sports

Fenerbahce's Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup

Sports

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

Sports

Shane Bieber To Have Tommy John Surgery After A Good Start To The Season

Sports

Trevor Story Leaves The Game After Injuring His Shoulder

Sports

Arsenal And Manchester City Win EPL Title Race. Can Liverpool Keep Up?

Sports

Despite March Madness' Ouster, Monson Feels Love Even In Dark Times

Sports

Bronny James, LeBron James' Son, Enters The 2024 NBA Draft

Sports

The Iowa vs. UConn Final 4 Game Can Be Viewed Online At The Following Link:

Sports

Devils-Rangers Game Starts With All 10 Skaters Brawling

Sports

Stefon Diggs Traded To The Texans For A 2025 Second-Round Pick

Sports

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

(CTN News) – There has been a date set for Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to UFC action and it is June 3.

A year and a half after stepping away from the octagon for nearly three years, Conor McGregor will return to the ring on 29 June in UFC 303.

Michael Chandler, who is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, has been confirmed as the opponent by Dana White.

In an announcement on Saturday, the UFC confirmed the welterweight bout would take place at the end of International Fight Week, followed by UFC 300 in Las Vegas. The bout will be contested over five rounds, according to Sky Sports News.

Despite 22 wins and six losses in his career, Conor McGregor hasn’t participated in any UFC fights since sustaining a leg injury while fighting Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The fighter had fought Poirier six months earlier and had lost the fight.

Conor McGregor has 23 wins and Chandler has eight losses.

On Saturday, White told ESPN that Conor McGregor’s return had been all about timing when he said in an interview that he had with them.

Ultimately, it all comes down to timing and there are a lot of things that are going on behind the scenes that Chandler has been aware of, whereas Conor has not been aware of. There have been a lot of things happening behind the scenes over the past few months.

There were a lot of obligations that he had to deal with at the time that we discussed this at one of our press conferences recently.

It’s not a good idea for him to agree to a fight when he’s got an overwhelming amount of responsibilities and can’t give 100 percent to the training, so here we are tonight, the fight is upon us.”

The actor recently starred in the remake of 1989’s Road House, which he starred in as well.

SEE ALSO:

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch

The Masters’ Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies