Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

(CTN News) – There has been a date set for Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return to UFC action and it is June 3.

A year and a half after stepping away from the octagon for nearly three years, Conor McGregor will return to the ring on 29 June in UFC 303.

Michael Chandler, who is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, has been confirmed as the opponent by Dana White.

In an announcement on Saturday, the UFC confirmed the welterweight bout would take place at the end of International Fight Week, followed by UFC 300 in Las Vegas. The bout will be contested over five rounds, according to Sky Sports News.

Despite 22 wins and six losses in his career, Conor McGregor hasn’t participated in any UFC fights since sustaining a leg injury while fighting Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The fighter had fought Poirier six months earlier and had lost the fight.

Conor McGregor has 23 wins and Chandler has eight losses.

On Saturday, White told ESPN that Conor McGregor’s return had been all about timing when he said in an interview that he had with them.

Ultimately, it all comes down to timing and there are a lot of things that are going on behind the scenes that Chandler has been aware of, whereas Conor has not been aware of. There have been a lot of things happening behind the scenes over the past few months.

There were a lot of obligations that he had to deal with at the time that we discussed this at one of our press conferences recently.

It’s not a good idea for him to agree to a fight when he’s got an overwhelming amount of responsibilities and can’t give 100 percent to the training, so here we are tonight, the fight is upon us.”

The actor recently starred in the remake of 1989’s Road House, which he starred in as well.

SEE ALSO:

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch