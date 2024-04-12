Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, former Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in 2021 when he played for the franchise, according to court documents.

At the Portland International Airport on Tuesday, Ben McLemore, who played professionally for the last few years in Spain, was arrested for playing a professional game.

A first-degree rape charge was filed against him, as well as one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse were filed against him.

McLemore was playing for the Trail Blazers when the alleged incident took place on October 3, 2021, when he was allegedly attacked by an opponent.

The case was heard by a Clackamas County grand jury earlier this year, according to the report, and the alleged victim gave testimony to the grand jury about his or her experiences in the case. In the following days, an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Currently, there is no information regarding the specifics of the alleged incident, but further information is expected in the near future.

The Sacramento Kings selected Ben McLemore with the seventh overall pick in 2013 out of Kansas University, and he was the first pick taken by them.

During his career, he played for the Sacramento Kings for four seasons, and then he spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers before settling in Portland to pursue his career. The Trail Blazers used Ben McLemore off the bench in the second half of the season, averaging 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Despite playing for teams in China, Greece and Spain, he has not appeared in the league since then, although he has played for teams in China, Greece and Spain. The last time he played for Rio Breogan in the Spanish league was earlier this month when he played for them.

After posting bail, Ben McLemore was released from custody and has since been released from jail. During the month of July, he is scheduled to appear in court.

SEE ALSO:

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

Bucks’ Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs