Connect with us

Sports

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon
Advertisement

Sports

The Masters' Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Sports

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

Gaming Sports

Becoming an Esports Professional: The Journey from a Novice to a Champion

Sports

Bucks' Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs

Sports

Masters Preparing For Eclipse, Tiger Performs Well

Sports

Fenerbahce's Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup

Sports

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

Sports

Shane Bieber To Have Tommy John Surgery After A Good Start To The Season

Sports

Trevor Story Leaves The Game After Injuring His Shoulder

Sports

Arsenal And Manchester City Win EPL Title Race. Can Liverpool Keep Up?

Sports

Despite March Madness' Ouster, Monson Feels Love Even In Dark Times

Sports

Bronny James, LeBron James' Son, Enters The 2024 NBA Draft

Sports

The Iowa vs. UConn Final 4 Game Can Be Viewed Online At The Following Link:

Sports

Devils-Rangers Game Starts With All 10 Skaters Brawling

Sports

Stefon Diggs Traded To The Texans For A 2025 Second-Round Pick

Sports

Suns' Devin Booker Scored 52 Points Against The Pelicans 124-111

Sports

Carson Wentz Finds Another Position As a Backup Quarterback

Sports

Defeating Duke, NC State Advances To The Men's Final Four

Sports

The Wide Appeal of Football Betting: Exploring the Reasons Behind Its Popularity

Sports

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

4 hours ago

on

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, former Portland Trail Blazers guard Ben McLemore was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in 2021 when he played for the franchise, according to court documents.

At the Portland International Airport on Tuesday, Ben McLemore, who played professionally for the last few years in Spain, was arrested for playing a professional game.

A first-degree rape charge was filed against him, as well as one count of unlawful sexual penetration in the first degree, and two counts of second-degree sexual abuse were filed against him.

McLemore was playing for the Trail Blazers when the alleged incident took place on October 3, 2021, when he was allegedly attacked by an opponent.

The case was heard by a Clackamas County grand jury earlier this year, according to the report, and the alleged victim gave testimony to the grand jury about his or her experiences in the case. In the following days, an arrest warrant was issued for him.

Currently, there is no information regarding the specifics of the alleged incident, but further information is expected in the near future.

The Sacramento Kings selected Ben McLemore with the seventh overall pick in 2013 out of Kansas University, and he was the first pick taken by them.

During his career, he played for the Sacramento Kings for four seasons, and then he spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers before settling in Portland to pursue his career. The Trail Blazers used Ben McLemore off the bench in the second half of the season, averaging 10.2 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Despite playing for teams in China, Greece and Spain, he has not appeared in the league since then, although he has played for teams in China, Greece and Spain. The last time he played for Rio Breogan in the Spanish league was earlier this month when he played for them.

After posting bail, Ben McLemore was released from custody and has since been released from jail. During the month of July, he is scheduled to appear in court.

SEE ALSO:

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

Bucks’ Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies