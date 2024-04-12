The Masters’ Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Connect with us

(CTN News) – As one of the most anticipated days in the world of golf, it will start Masters a little later than expected.

In the opening round of the 88th Masters Tournament, the first round will take place at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time – two and a half hours later than originally scheduled due to a line of storms passing through the area early Thursday morning.

There was originally a plan that Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp would be the first group to tee off, at 8:00 a.m. the time of the start, following the traditional tee shots of Honorary Starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson at 8:00 a.m. the time of the start.

Here is a look at the tee times and groupings for the first two rounds at Augusta National during the 2018 Masters Tournament.

Despite the rain clearing early in the morning on Thursday, high winds (30-35 mph gusts) were forecast throughout the day, with only about a 45% chance of showers throughout the remainder of the day.

As for the rest of the Masters weather forecast, it will be mostly sunny skies and the temperatures will rise each day until they reach a high of about 80 degrees by the end of the week.

In light of Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood’s final group now scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., as well as the sunset at about 8 p.m. this evening in Augusta, we will not be able to complete the opening round on Thursday.

Tiger Woods will also not complete his first round as he is scheduled to start at 3:54 p.m. Friday. Therefore, Woods will have to play more than 18 holes in order to make it to the Masters for the 24th consecutive year.

A super-group consisting of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele is now scheduled for 1:12 p.m.

