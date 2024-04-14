Connect with us

Sports

Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer's Third Division
Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer’s Third Division

AlishbaW

Published

2 seconds ago

on

Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer's Third Division

(CTN News) – Wrexham benefited equally from the sequel.

Despite being co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, the Welsh team won 6-0 at home against Forest Green on Saturday to clinch promotion to the third tier of English soccer.

As a result of the investment by the team’s Hollywood owners, it has been promoted consecutively. A team in this division is two tiers below a team in the Premier League.

Reynolds wrote on X, which was formerly Twitter, after the game, “This is going to be one of the most exciting rides of our lives.”.

It was necessary for Wrexham to win both their games against Forest Green and MK Dons and Barrow in order to qualify for League One with two rounds remaining.

The outcome of the game was never in doubt as Wrexham led 4-0 at halftime.

Despite an early lead, MK Dons lost 4-1 at home to Mansfield, while Barrow lost 3-0 to Gillingham. As a result of this victory, mass celebrations broke out at Wrexham, with fans running onto the field after the final whistle, despite pre-game instructions from the club to remain seated.

The club is currently ranked second in League Two, four points behind the team that leads the division, Stockport, which also achieved promotion on Saturday. There is an automatic promotion to League One for the top three teams, and MK Dons, who finished fourth, are no longer able to catch Wrexham.

The little-known club was purchased in 2021 by Reynolds and fellow actor Rob McElhenney for $2.5 million.

The team won the National League title last season, which allowed them to return to the English Football League – three divisions below the Premier League – for the first time in 15 years. It is the first time in the club’s 159-year history that the club has earned promotion in consecutive seasons.

Reynolds wrote in his social media post that if anyone had told him a few years ago that I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in North Wales, they would have been Rob McElhenney. I would like to congratulate Wrexham and my co-chairman in crime on the victory. The town is doubled up! ”

There is a show which chronicles the team’s journey called “Welcome to Wrexham.

Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News.

