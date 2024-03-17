Connect with us

Published

19 seconds ago

The Alabama Basketball Team Makes Nate Oats One Of The Highest-Paid Coaches

(CTN News) – Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats has signed a long-term contract extension that will make him a high-paid coach in the country.

Byrne confirmed the news in a statement, adding that the deal will be presented next week to the program’s board of trustees for approval.

Oats’ name began to appear on lists of ideal candidates for Michigan’s open coaching position on Friday following Juwan Howard’s firing after five seasons. Byrne quickly calmed the situation.

Since 2021, Oats has signed three extensions with the team. Earlier in February 2023, he agreed to an extension that would carry him through the 2028-29 season. By the end of the contract, he was expected to earn more than $5 million annually and will earn more than $4 million this season.

As the head coach of the Crimson Tide, Oats, 49, has spent the last four seasons as head coach of the University of Buffalo. As a member of the SEC, he has won two tournament titles, two regular-season titles, and three NCAA tournament appearances since arriving at Alabama Basketball. As a result of his success,

Alabama Basketball secured its first NCAA tournament berth in 13 years before he took over the program.

The Tide’s SEC regular-season title in 2021 was their first since 1991, and their subsequent tournament championship title ended a 19-year drought. As a result, he was able to repeat the feat the following season, giving the program its first overall No. The NCAA tournament is also a 1 seed.

Oats has secured highly sought after prospects, who has proven to be a skilled recruiter. Six players under his leadership at Alabama Basketball have gone on to play in the NBA, four of whom were selected in the first round.

During his tenure, he has faced controversy. In the years leading up to Brandon Miller’s selection as 2023’s second overall pick in the NBA Draft, the coach was tasked with managing the scrutiny surrounding Miller. This was due to an off-campus shooting that resulted in a woman’s death.

Amid a midgame altercation, Oats apologized for pushing Missouri’s Aidan Shaw. This matchup resulted in a 93-75 victory for Alabama Basketball, which led the team to a 21-10 record (13-5 in the Southeastern Conference).

Following a 102-88 loss to Florida in the SEC quarterfinals, the Tide are expected to earn a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament.

