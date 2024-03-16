Knicks beat Trail Blazers 105-93 behind Brunson’s 45 points

(CTN News) – On Thursday night, the New York Knicks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 105-93 thanks to 45 points from Jalen Brunson.

OG Anunoby and Donte DiVincenzo each scored 12 points for the Knicks. They have won four of their last six games to protect their playoff position.

During this season, Brunson scored at least 40 points this season.

Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks coach, said, “What can you say? It’s unbelievable just to watch him shoot 17 free throws, and I thought there could have been more.” His shiftiness and cleverness make him a valuable player.

With Deandre Ayton leading the Blazers with 31 points and 14 rebounds during their second back-to-back, the Blazers wrapped up their homestand. The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 106-102 on Wednesday.

During the fourth quarter, the Knicks scored 22 points.

Ayton’s long jumper brought Portland to within 98-87 with 3:54 left. Brunson made 15 of 17 free throws. Aside from four assists, the All-Star also blocked a shot. The key to controlling Brunson’s mind and mentality was maintaining a straight mentality.

Despite having 36 points against the Hawks, Anfernee Simons was missing for the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Following more than 40 minutes of play against the Hawks, Chauncey Billups did not play Simons.

As a result of a nagging right hamstring strain, Jerami Grant missed the Blazers’ second consecutive game.

Anunoby’s 106-79 victory over Philadelphia was his second straight following right elbow surgery. The first half of the game saw Anunoby grab his elbow and ice it later. He returned to play after halftime.

Before the game, Coach K offered condolences to the Barrett family for the loss of Nathan Barrett. As they announced Nathan’s passing, the Toronto Raptors released a statement. Information was unavailable.

A 15-2 run by the Knicks in the second quarter capped by Hartenstein’s jumper made the score 44-33.

Knicks 29-16 in the second quarter.

Brunson led New York by 21 points at halftime. A large crowd of Knicks fans chanted “MVP!” at the Moda Center.

Knicks lead 85-68 entering the final period. Knicks push lead to 20 points in third quarter.

The first quarter was a good match for our physicality, knowing how we would play. It was just a good quarter,” Billups said. In the second quarter, we couldn’t shoot. Having turnovers really hurt us.”

He recorded his seventh straight double-double.

