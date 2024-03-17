What Jimmy Garoppolo’s Signing Means For The 49ers

(CTN News) – Earlier today, the Rams announced that Jimmy Garoppolo had been signed as their backup quarterback.

In an alternate reality, fans of the 49ers might want to hold their laughter for a moment, after all, he might still be the starting quarterback of the 49ers.

In the past couple years, many people thought the 49ers were crazy for trying to replace Jimmy Garoppolo when they were trying to find a replacement for him. As a franchise quarterback, he was once the highest-paid player in the NFL and also the highest-paid player in the NFC.

he got injured, the 49ers traded up for Trey Lance and Garoppolo became a veteran stop-gap quarterback, but he was still starting in the meantime.

Eventually, Lance took over as starter, but in Week 2, he ended up breaking his ankle, and all of a sudden Garoppolo came back to the team. In addition, he played well enough for the 49ers to take into consideration re-signing him as their starting quarterback in the future.

On Dec. 4, 2022, Ian Rapoport, senior analyst for The NFL Network, reported that there was a possibility that Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers would be open to reuniting in 2023, according to Rapoport.

There was a game that day between the 49ers and the Dolphins, Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot and Brock Purdy replaced him, was excellent, and the rest, as they say, is history.

There is no way Jimmy Garoppolo could have broken his foot that day, but thankfully, we live in a world where it isn’t a possibility.

Therefore, as a result of his successes, he led the 49ers to the postseason and signed a contract extension with the team during the offseason. For whatever reason, the 49ers never realized what a wonderful player Purdy was. What a nightmare that must have been.

I feel like, as I reflect on the Jimmy Garoppolo Era in retrospect, it was all a bit of a dream-like experience. There was a time when he was one of the winningest quarterbacks in the NFL, despite a skill set that was decidedly modest.

There is no chance that he will even be competing for a starting position any longer. He is a backup quarterback. Despite the fact that he’s only 32 years old, he is a professional clipboard holder.

There is no doubt that the 49ers escaped with their lives.

SEE ALSO:

The Alabama Basketball Team Makes Nate Oats One Of The Highest-Paid Coaches