Aaron Donald Retires From The NFL. What Did He Earn In 10 Years?
(CTN News) – Having played in the National Football League (NFL) for ten years, Aaron Donald has announced his retirement after playing for the team for ten years. It was with the Los Angeles Rams that he spent the majority of his career.

According to a message on social media Friday, the NFL star, who will go down in history as one of the greatest ever, announced his retirement and thanked his fans and Rams owner Stan Kroenke for their support.

As a 32-year-old player, he is currently leading the team in career sacks with 111 sacks over the course of his playing career. Over the course of 147 games, he has accumulated 111 sacks. Furthermore, Aaron Donald has made 543 total tackles in his career as well as 260 quarterback hits in his career, which makes him one of the best players of all time.

Based on information from Spotrac, SportsKeeda reported that Aaron Donald earned a total of $157.11 million during his 10-year tenure with the team.

During his career, the superb player played well and was also well compensated for all the work he put into it.

As recently as last week, Chris Jones became the highest-paid defensive tackle in the history of the league, as he signed a five-year contract worth $158.75 million with the New York Giants.

Meanwhile, Aaron Donald will have the opportunity to be inducted into the Hall of Fame five years from now, in 2029, when he will be 32 years old. It would be a great honor for him to join a group of greats like Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.

As you are likely already aware, Aaron Donald signed a three-year extension contract with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month valued at $95 million.

The average salary he earned during his career before he retired was $31.6 million a year and he was able to earn this amount after retiring. In the next season, it is estimated that he will earn approximately $35 million, according to OverTheCap.

