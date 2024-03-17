Kenny Pickett Is Acquired From The Steelers By The Eagles

(CTN News) – The Eagles understand how critical Kenny Pickett depth is at quarterback. Additionally, they know how critical it is to watch the league move.

In acquiring 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who was the team’s starter for the 2023 season, to back up Jalen Hurts, the Eagles saw an opportunity.

The Steelers were willing to let Kenny Pickett go and focus on Wilson instead.

Kenny Pickett, the No. 20 pick, along with a fourth-round pick in 2024 (No. 120 overall), were traded for two seventh-round picks in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2024. A physical is pending. There are still eight picks for the Eagles next month.

The Eagles last traded for a veteran quarterback in August 2021, when Gardner Minshew was added to provide depth and experience behind Hurts.

Pickett, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 220 pounds, gets a fresh start playing for the team he grew up rooting for. When Pickett was a kid, he went to Eagles games with his dad, Ken, and met Eagles Hall of Fame quarterback Donovan McNabb.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, Pittsburgh picked Kenny Pickett as its first quarterback.

Pickett was a star at the University of Pittsburgh, where he led the Panthers to the ACC Championship and a No. 13 final ranking before finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting. It was a record-breaking season for Kenny Pickett, who threw for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdown passes, 47 total touchdowns, and 334 completions.

With 32 wins, 12,303 passing yards, 1,045 pass completions, 13,112 total offense, 102 touchdowns, and 81 passing touchdowns, he’s Pitt’s all-time leader.

Against the Buffalo Bills in his first career start, the soon-to-be 26-year-old set a franchise record for most passing yards (327) in his NFL debut. After defeating Tom Brady in Week 6 vs. Tampa Bay, Kenny Pickett became the fourth rookie quarterback to pick up a win in their first start at home since 1970.

Pickett showed a lot of promise throwing just one interception in his last eight starts. Despite losing their final seven games, the Steelers finished 9-8. He’s the only rookie in Steelers history to pass for 2,000 yards or more, joining Ben Roethlisberger (2,621 in 2004).

During the past season, Pickett started 12 games and completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards and six touchdowns against four interceptions. In Week 13, he hurt his ankle against the Arizona Cardinals. Mason Rudolph led the Steelers to a three-game win streak to end the regular season and they rode him into the playoffs, where they lost to the Buffalo Bills.

His two seasons as a starter saw him go 14-10, completing 62.6 percent of his passes for 4,474 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Now the Eagles have Hurts, Kenny Pickett, and Tanner McKee at quarterback. Free agent Marcus Mariota signed with Washington.

