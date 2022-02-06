Connect with us

NFL Pro Bowl Rosters 2022: AFC & NFC Teams' Selections, Alternates, Coaches
NFL Pro Bowl Rosters 2022: AFC & NFC Teams’ Selections, Alternates, Coaches

Published

23 hours ago

on

Pro Bowl

In 2022, the game will return. Due to this, the Pro Bowl rosters are lengthening once again, as alternates are needed so both teams can field a complete enough roster for the exhibition.

Many players, including Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, have opted out of the game, but there will still be a lot of talent on display. Herbert was voted the AFC’s starting quarterback, and he’ll be able to show off his talent without much defensive pressure.

An overview of the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters follows, including a list of players, starters, alternates, and coaches.

Pro Bowl rosters 2022: AFC selections

Below is a list of every AFC player named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, highlighted by Justin Herbert, Jonathan Taylor, Ja’Marr Chase, and Myles Garrett.

* Indicates a starter

Offense

Pos. Player Team
QB Justin Herbert* Chargers
QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs
QB Lamar Jackson Ravens
QB Mac Jones Patriots
RB Jonathan Taylor* Colts
RB Nick Chubb Browns
RB Joe Mixon Bengals
RB Najee Harris Steelers
WR Tyreek Hill* Chiefs
WR Stefon Diggs Bills
WR Ja’Marr Chase* Bengals
WR Keenan Allen Chargers
WR Diontae Johnson Steelers
WR Hunter Renfrow Raiders
TE Travis Kelce Chiefs
TE Mark Andrews* Ravens
FB Patrick Ricard* Ravens
T Orlando Brown* Chiefs
T Rashawn Slater* Chargers
T Dion Dawkins Bills
G Quenton Nelson* Colts
G Wyatt Teller Browns
G Joel Bitonio* Browns
G Rodger Saffold Titans
C Ryan Kelly Colts
C Corey Linsley* Chargers

Defense

Pos. Player Team
DE Myles Garrett* Browns
DE Maxx Crosby* Raiders
DE Trey Hendrickson Bengals
DT Cameron Heyward Steelers
DT Chris Jones* Chiefs
DT DeForest Buckner* Colts
DT Jeffery Simmons Titans
ILB Darius Leonard* Colts
ILB Denzel Perryman Raiders
OLB Joey Bosa* Chargers
OLB T.J. Watt* Steelers
OLB Matt Judon Patriots
OLB Harold Landry Titans
CB Denzel Ward Browns
CB J.C. Jackson* Patriots
CB Kenny Moore II Colts
CB Xavien Howard* Dolphins
FS Kevin Byard* Titans
SS Derwin James* Chargers
SS Tyrann Mathieu Chiefs

Special Teams

Pos. Player Team
LS Luke Rhodes Colts
P A.J. Cole Raiders
K Justin Tucker Ravens
RS Devin Duvernay Ravens
ST Matthew Slater Patriots

AFC Pro Bowl alternates 2022

Alternate Replacing
Mac Jones, Patriots Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Najee Harris, Steelers Joe Mixon, Bengals
Diontae Johnson, Steelers Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals
Hunter Renfrow, Raiders Keenan Allen, Chargers
Rodger Saffold, Titans Quenton Nelson, Colts
Trey Hendrickson, Bengals
Jeffery Simmons, Titans Chris Jones, Chiefs
Harold Landry, Titans Joey Bosa, Chargers

Pro Bowl rosters 2022: NFC selections

The following is a list of every NFC player who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022, highlighted by Kyler Murray, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Nick Bosa.

* Denotes a player that was voted a starter

Offense

Pos. Player Team
QB Tom Brady Buccaneers
QB Aaron Rodgers* Packers
QB Kyler Murray Cardinals
QB Kirk Cousins Vikings
QB Russell Wilson Seahawks
RB Dalvin Cook* Vikings
RB James Conner Cardinals
RB Alvin Kamara Saints
WR Cooper Kupp* Rams
WR Davante Adams* Packers
WR Justin Jefferson Vikings
WR Deebo Samuel 49ers
WR Mike Evans Buccaneers
WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys
TE George Kittle* 49ers
TE Kyle Pitts Falcons
FB Kyle Juszczyk* 49ers
T Trent Williams* 49ers
T Tristan Wirfs* Buccaneers
T Tyron Smith Cowboys
T D.J. Humphries Cardinals
T Brian O’Neill Vikings
T Duane Brown Seahawks
G Zack Martin* Cowboys
G Brandon Scherff* Washington
G Ali Marpet Buccaneers
G Jonah Jackson Lions
G Laken Tomlinson 49ers
C Jason Kelce* Eagles
C Ryan Jensen Buccaneers
C Alex Mack 49ers

Special Teams

Pos. Player Team
LS Josh Harris Falcons
P Bryan Anger Cowboys
K Matt Gay Rams
K Jake Elliott Eagles
RS Jakeem Grant Bears
ST J.T. Gray Saints

Who is coaching the 2022 Pro Bowl?

Both of the No. 1 seeds in the postseason will coach in the Pro Bowl since neither is participating in the postseason.

The AFC will be coached by Mike Vrabel, who led the Titans to a 12-5 record and won Sporting News’ Coach of the Year award. LaFleur, who led the Packers to a 13-4 record, will be in charge of the NFC sidelines.

What channel is the Pro Bowl on today?

  • TV channel (national): ESPN | ABC
  • Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ABC. Viewers that have Disney XD will also be able to watch it on that platform — if they so desire.

The Pro Bowl can be watched in Canada with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every game of the NFL.

2022 Pro Bowl start time

  • Date: Sunday, Feb. 6
  • Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

The Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, one week before Super Bowl 56. It will begin at 12 p.m. local time in Las Vegas.

