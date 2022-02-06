Sports
NFL Pro Bowl Rosters 2022: AFC & NFC Teams’ Selections, Alternates, Coaches
In 2022, the game will return. Due to this, the Pro Bowl rosters are lengthening once again, as alternates are needed so both teams can field a complete enough roster for the exhibition.
Many players, including Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, have opted out of the game, but there will still be a lot of talent on display. Herbert was voted the AFC’s starting quarterback, and he’ll be able to show off his talent without much defensive pressure.
An overview of the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters follows, including a list of players, starters, alternates, and coaches.
Pro Bowl rosters 2022: AFC selections
Below is a list of every AFC player named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, highlighted by Justin Herbert, Jonathan Taylor, Ja’Marr Chase, and Myles Garrett.
* Indicates a starter
Offense
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Justin Herbert*
|Chargers
|QB
|Patrick Mahomes
|Chiefs
|QB
|Lamar Jackson
|Ravens
|QB
|Mac Jones
|Patriots
|RB
|Jonathan Taylor*
|Colts
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Browns
|RB
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|RB
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|WR
|Tyreek Hill*
|Chiefs
|WR
|Stefon Diggs
|Bills
|WR
|Ja’Marr Chase*
|Bengals
|WR
|Keenan Allen
|Chargers
|WR
|Diontae Johnson
|Steelers
|WR
|Hunter Renfrow
|Raiders
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Chiefs
|TE
|Mark Andrews*
|Ravens
|FB
|Patrick Ricard*
|Ravens
|T
|Orlando Brown*
|Chiefs
|T
|Rashawn Slater*
|Chargers
|T
|Dion Dawkins
|Bills
|G
|Quenton Nelson*
|Colts
|G
|Wyatt Teller
|Browns
|G
|Joel Bitonio*
|Browns
|G
|Rodger Saffold
|Titans
|C
|Ryan Kelly
|Colts
|C
|Corey Linsley*
|Chargers
Defense
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|DE
|Myles Garrett*
|Browns
|DE
|Maxx Crosby*
|Raiders
|DE
|Trey Hendrickson
|Bengals
|DT
|Cameron Heyward
|Steelers
|DT
|Chris Jones*
|Chiefs
|DT
|DeForest Buckner*
|Colts
|DT
|Jeffery Simmons
|Titans
|ILB
|Darius Leonard*
|Colts
|ILB
|Denzel Perryman
|Raiders
|OLB
|Joey Bosa*
|Chargers
|OLB
|T.J. Watt*
|Steelers
|OLB
|Matt Judon
|Patriots
|OLB
|Harold Landry
|Titans
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|Browns
|CB
|J.C. Jackson*
|Patriots
|CB
|Kenny Moore II
|Colts
|CB
|Xavien Howard*
|Dolphins
|FS
|Kevin Byard*
|Titans
|SS
|Derwin James*
|Chargers
|SS
|Tyrann Mathieu
|Chiefs
Special Teams
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|LS
|Luke Rhodes
|Colts
|P
|A.J. Cole
|Raiders
|K
|Justin Tucker
|Ravens
|RS
|Devin Duvernay
|Ravens
|ST
|Matthew Slater
|Patriots
AFC Pro Bowl alternates 2022
|Alternate
|Replacing
|Mac Jones, Patriots
|Lamar Jackson, Ravens
|Najee Harris, Steelers
|Joe Mixon, Bengals
|Diontae Johnson, Steelers
|Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals
|Hunter Renfrow, Raiders
|Keenan Allen, Chargers
|Rodger Saffold, Titans
|Quenton Nelson, Colts
|—
|Trey Hendrickson, Bengals
|Jeffery Simmons, Titans
|Chris Jones, Chiefs
|Harold Landry, Titans
|Joey Bosa, Chargers
Pro Bowl rosters 2022: NFC selections
The following is a list of every NFC player who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022, highlighted by Kyler Murray, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Nick Bosa.
* Denotes a player that was voted a starter
Offense
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|QB
|Tom Brady
|Buccaneers
|QB
|Aaron Rodgers*
|Packers
|QB
|Kyler Murray
|Cardinals
|QB
|Kirk Cousins
|Vikings
|QB
|Russell Wilson
|Seahawks
|RB
|Dalvin Cook*
|Vikings
|RB
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|WR
|Cooper Kupp*
|Rams
|WR
|Davante Adams*
|Packers
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|Vikings
|WR
|Deebo Samuel
|49ers
|WR
|Mike Evans
|Buccaneers
|WR
|CeeDee Lamb
|Cowboys
|TE
|George Kittle*
|49ers
|TE
|Kyle Pitts
|Falcons
|FB
|Kyle Juszczyk*
|49ers
|T
|Trent Williams*
|49ers
|T
|Tristan Wirfs*
|Buccaneers
|T
|Tyron Smith
|Cowboys
|T
|D.J. Humphries
|Cardinals
|T
|Brian O’Neill
|Vikings
|T
|Duane Brown
|Seahawks
|G
|Zack Martin*
|Cowboys
|G
|Brandon Scherff*
|Washington
|G
|Ali Marpet
|Buccaneers
|G
|Jonah Jackson
|Lions
|G
|Laken Tomlinson
|49ers
|C
|Jason Kelce*
|Eagles
|C
|Ryan Jensen
|Buccaneers
|C
|Alex Mack
|49ers
Special Teams
|Pos.
|Player
|Team
|LS
|Josh Harris
|Falcons
|P
|Bryan Anger
|Cowboys
|K
|Matt Gay
|Rams
|K
|Jake Elliott
|Eagles
|RS
|Jakeem Grant
|Bears
|ST
|J.T. Gray
|Saints
Who is coaching the 2022 Pro Bowl?
Both of the No. 1 seeds in the postseason will coach in the Pro Bowl since neither is participating in the postseason.
The AFC will be coached by Mike Vrabel, who led the Titans to a 12-5 record and won Sporting News’ Coach of the Year award. LaFleur, who led the Packers to a 13-4 record, will be in charge of the NFC sidelines.
What channel is the Pro Bowl on today?
- TV channel (national): ESPN | ABC
- Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV
The 2022 Pro Bowl will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ABC. Viewers that have Disney XD will also be able to watch it on that platform — if they so desire.
The Pro Bowl can be watched in Canada with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every game of the NFL.
2022 Pro Bowl start time
- Date: Sunday, Feb. 6
- Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET
The Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, one week before Super Bowl 56. It will begin at 12 p.m. local time in Las Vegas.
