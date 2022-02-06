NFL Pro Bowl Rosters 2022: AFC & NFC Teams’ Selections, Alternates, Coaches

In 2022, the game will return. Due to this, the Pro Bowl rosters are lengthening once again, as alternates are needed so both teams can field a complete enough roster for the exhibition.

Many players, including Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, have opted out of the game, but there will still be a lot of talent on display. Herbert was voted the AFC’s starting quarterback, and he’ll be able to show off his talent without much defensive pressure.

An overview of the 2022 Pro Bowl rosters follows, including a list of players, starters, alternates, and coaches.

Pro Bowl rosters 2022: AFC selections

Below is a list of every AFC player named to the 2022 Pro Bowl, highlighted by Justin Herbert, Jonathan Taylor, Ja’Marr Chase, and Myles Garrett.

* Indicates a starter

Offense

Pos. Player Team QB Justin Herbert* Chargers QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs QB Lamar Jackson Ravens QB Mac Jones Patriots RB Jonathan Taylor* Colts RB Nick Chubb Browns RB Joe Mixon Bengals RB Najee Harris Steelers WR Tyreek Hill* Chiefs WR Stefon Diggs Bills WR Ja’Marr Chase* Bengals WR Keenan Allen Chargers WR Diontae Johnson Steelers WR Hunter Renfrow Raiders TE Travis Kelce Chiefs TE Mark Andrews* Ravens FB Patrick Ricard* Ravens T Orlando Brown* Chiefs T Rashawn Slater* Chargers T Dion Dawkins Bills G Quenton Nelson* Colts G Wyatt Teller Browns G Joel Bitonio* Browns G Rodger Saffold Titans C Ryan Kelly Colts C Corey Linsley* Chargers

Defense

Pos. Player Team DE Myles Garrett* Browns DE Maxx Crosby* Raiders DE Trey Hendrickson Bengals DT Cameron Heyward Steelers DT Chris Jones* Chiefs DT DeForest Buckner* Colts DT Jeffery Simmons Titans ILB Darius Leonard* Colts ILB Denzel Perryman Raiders OLB Joey Bosa* Chargers OLB T.J. Watt* Steelers OLB Matt Judon Patriots OLB Harold Landry Titans CB Denzel Ward Browns CB J.C. Jackson* Patriots CB Kenny Moore II Colts CB Xavien Howard* Dolphins FS Kevin Byard* Titans SS Derwin James* Chargers SS Tyrann Mathieu Chiefs

Special Teams

Pos. Player Team LS Luke Rhodes Colts P A.J. Cole Raiders K Justin Tucker Ravens RS Devin Duvernay Ravens ST Matthew Slater Patriots

AFC Pro Bowl alternates 2022

Alternate Replacing Mac Jones, Patriots Lamar Jackson, Ravens Najee Harris, Steelers Joe Mixon, Bengals Diontae Johnson, Steelers Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals Hunter Renfrow, Raiders Keenan Allen, Chargers Rodger Saffold, Titans Quenton Nelson, Colts — Trey Hendrickson, Bengals Jeffery Simmons, Titans Chris Jones, Chiefs Harold Landry, Titans Joey Bosa, Chargers

Pro Bowl rosters 2022: NFC selections

The following is a list of every NFC player who was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022, highlighted by Kyler Murray, Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Nick Bosa.

* Denotes a player that was voted a starter

Offense

Pos. Player Team QB Tom Brady Buccaneers QB Aaron Rodgers* Packers QB Kyler Murray Cardinals QB Kirk Cousins Vikings QB Russell Wilson Seahawks RB Dalvin Cook* Vikings RB James Conner Cardinals RB Alvin Kamara Saints WR Cooper Kupp* Rams WR Davante Adams* Packers WR Justin Jefferson Vikings WR Deebo Samuel 49ers WR Mike Evans Buccaneers WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys TE George Kittle* 49ers TE Kyle Pitts Falcons FB Kyle Juszczyk* 49ers T Trent Williams* 49ers T Tristan Wirfs* Buccaneers T Tyron Smith Cowboys T D.J. Humphries Cardinals T Brian O’Neill Vikings T Duane Brown Seahawks G Zack Martin* Cowboys G Brandon Scherff* Washington G Ali Marpet Buccaneers G Jonah Jackson Lions G Laken Tomlinson 49ers C Jason Kelce* Eagles C Ryan Jensen Buccaneers C Alex Mack 49ers

Special Teams

Pos. Player Team LS Josh Harris Falcons P Bryan Anger Cowboys K Matt Gay Rams K Jake Elliott Eagles RS Jakeem Grant Bears ST J.T. Gray Saints

Who is coaching the 2022 Pro Bowl?

Both of the No. 1 seeds in the postseason will coach in the Pro Bowl since neither is participating in the postseason.

The AFC will be coached by Mike Vrabel, who led the Titans to a 12-5 record and won Sporting News’ Coach of the Year award. LaFleur, who led the Packers to a 13-4 record, will be in charge of the NFC sidelines.

What channel is the Pro Bowl on today?

TV channel (national): ESPN | ABC

ESPN | ABC Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ABC. Viewers that have Disney XD will also be able to watch it on that platform — if they so desire.

The Pro Bowl can be watched in Canada with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every game of the NFL.

2022 Pro Bowl start time

Date: Sunday, Feb. 6

Sunday, Feb. 6 Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

The Pro Bowl will kick off at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, one week before Super Bowl 56. It will begin at 12 p.m. local time in Las Vegas.

