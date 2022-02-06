Sports
Senior Bowl 2022: 6 Players Who Made Big Impressions This Week
In some ways, Reese’s Senior Bowl 2022 week is a return to normalcy after last year’s game was somewhat limited due to the COVID pandemic.
More than 120 of the top prospects for the 2022 NFL draft participated in Saturday’s game at Hancock Whitney Stadium, concluding a week of practices and meetings with pro scouts, coaches, and talent evaluators. The draft begins in Mobile as the game organizers like to say, and it continues next month at the NFL combine and at each school’s pro day ahead of the April 28-30 draft in Las Vegas.
Here are 6 players who made big impressions this week
1. Neil Farrell, DT, LSU
The Mobile native, who weighed 338 pounds, had doubts about his conditioning going into Senior Bowl week. After taking home practice player of the week at his position for the American team, he totaled four tackles in Saturday’s game.
2. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State
After leaving Mobile after Wednesday, Johnson put enough on tape in two practices to be considered the most impressive player. In practice, the Georgia transfer was virtually unblockable, proving that his ACC Defensive Player of the Year award was no fluke.
3. Zion Johnson, C/G, Boston College
4. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
After recording three tackles for loss, two sacks, a quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble on Saturday, Mafe was arguably the best player on the team. He did so while playing with his hand on the ground, something he rarely did in college.