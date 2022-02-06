Senior Bowl 2022: 6 Players Who Made Big Impressions This Week

In some ways, Reese’s Senior Bowl 2022 week is a return to normalcy after last year’s game was somewhat limited due to the COVID pandemic.

More than 120 of the top prospects for the 2022 NFL draft participated in Saturday’s game at Hancock Whitney Stadium, concluding a week of practices and meetings with pro scouts, coaches, and talent evaluators. The draft begins in Mobile as the game organizers like to say, and it continues next month at the NFL combine and at each school’s pro day ahead of the April 28-30 draft in Las Vegas.

Who made the biggest impression during Senior Bowl 2022 week? Here are some of the players who impressed in Mobile (listed in alphabetical order), with the caveat that it’s difficult for a player to hurt his stock at the Senior Bowl:

Here are 6 players who made big impressions this week