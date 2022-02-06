Connect with us

Senior Bowl 2022: 6 Players Who Made Big Impressions This Week
Senior Bowl 2022: 6 Players Who Made Big Impressions This Week

Published

18 mins ago

on

Senior Bowl

In some ways, Reese’s Senior Bowl 2022 week is a return to normalcy after last year’s game was somewhat limited due to the COVID pandemic.

More than 120 of the top prospects for the 2022 NFL draft participated in Saturday’s game at Hancock Whitney Stadium, concluding a week of practices and meetings with pro scouts, coaches, and talent evaluators. The draft begins in Mobile as the game organizers like to say, and it continues next month at the NFL combine and at each school’s pro day ahead of the April 28-30 draft in Las Vegas.

 Who made the biggest impression during Senior Bowl 2022 week? Here are some of the players who impressed in Mobile (listed in alphabetical order), with the caveat that it’s difficult for a player to hurt his stock at the Senior Bowl:

Here are 6  players who made big impressions this week

1. Neil Farrell, DT, LSU

 The Mobile native, who weighed 338 pounds, had doubts about his conditioning going into Senior Bowl week. After taking home practice player of the week at his position for the American team, he totaled four tackles in Saturday’s game.

2. Jermaine Johnson, EDGE, Florida State

 After leaving Mobile after Wednesday, Johnson put enough on tape in two practices to be considered the most impressive player. In practice, the Georgia transfer was virtually unblockable, proving that his ACC Defensive Player of the Year award was no fluke.

Boye Mafe

 3. Zion Johnson, C/G, Boston College

 Johnson won the overall practice player of the week award regardless of position, showing he can handle shotgun snaps and play center even though he was exclusively a guard at Davidson and Boston College.

4. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

 After recording three tackles for loss, two sacks, a quarterback hurry, and a forced fumble on Saturday, Mafe was arguably the best player on the team. He did so while playing with his hand on the ground, something he rarely did in college.

 5. Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

 McBride was clearly the best tight end in Mobile this week, At worst, he’ll be a Day 2 pick in the draft, and he got into the end zone once in 90 catches this season.
Senior Bowl: American team practice

6. Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

McCreary’s arms measured just 29 inches long on the first day of Senior Bowl week, which some analysts worry will limit him to nickel and slot corner in the pros. In practice, he had a great week, taking home top honors at his position on the American team.

