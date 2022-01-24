NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: TV Channels for AFC and NFC Championships

NFL Playoff Schedule 2022 – This year’s AFC and NFC playoff championship rounds will be a little different.

Both No. 1 seeds fell on walk-off field goals on Saturday, as the Titans fell to the Bengals and the Packers fell to the 49ers. The following day, the No. 2 Buccaneers were eliminated by a walk-off field goal by the Rams, despite making an improbable comeback from a 27-3 deficit to tie the game. It was only the overtime thriller between the Chiefs and Bills that did not feature a field goal that ended the weekend. In extra time, the Chiefs scored a touchdown.

The AFC championship game will be played in Kansas City, while the NFC championship match-up will be held in San Francisco.

Check out everything you need to know about the NFL Playoff Schedule 2022 AFC and NFC championship games.

NFL playoff bracket 2022

The complete NFL playoff bracket for 2022:

AFC

2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. 4. Cincinnati Bengals

—

1. Tennessee Titans vs. 4. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. 3. Buffalo Bills

—

1. Tennessee Titans (bye)

2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. 7. Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Buffalo Bills vs. 6. New England Patriots

4. Cincinnati Bengals vs. 5. Las Vegas Raiders

NFC

4. Los Angeles Rams vs. 6. San Francisco 49ers

—

1. Green Bay Packers vs. 6. San Francisco 49ers

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. 4. Los Angeles Rams

—

1. Green Bay Packers (bye)

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. 7. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Dallas Cowboys vs. 6. San Francisco 49ers

4. Los Angeles Rams vs. 5. Arizona Cardinals

NFL playoff schedule 2022

Championship round

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Bengals at Chiefs 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV 49ers at Rams 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV

AFC, NFC championship game matchups

AFC

No. 2 Chiefs vs. No. 4 Bengals

Josh Allen and the Bills lost to Patrick Mahomes in the divisional round. To advance to the Super Bowl for a third straight season, he’ll have to face Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2, outscoring them 17-3 in the second half to win the AFC North title. Burrow passed for 446 yards and four touchdowns while Mahomes threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns. In a record-setting performance, rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught 11 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns.

During the regular season, these offenses ranked among the best in passing in the NFL. During the 2021 campaign, the Chiefs had 4,791 passing yards, while the Bengals had 4,403 yards. Neither team did a particularly good job of defending the pass, with the Chiefs allowing the sixth-most passing yards (4,273) and Cincinnati allowing the seventh-most (4,222). We could see a back-and-forth offensive showdown here.

NFC

No. 4 Rams vs. No. 6 49ers

The NFC West sent three of its four teams to the playoffs in the 2021 season, so it makes sense that at least one of them will play in the Super Bowl.

The 49ers beat the Packers 13-10 at Lambeau Field on Saturday to advance to the NFC championship for the second time in three years. After avoiding a total meltdown against the Buccaneers in a 30-27 win Sunday, the Rams will be playing in their second conference championship game in four years. In recent years, San Francisco has dominated Los Angeles, winning each of the last six meetings, including the last week of the season in 2021 to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

Also Check:

Must Visit: USNIB