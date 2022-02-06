Queen Elizabeth II Wants Camilla Duchess of Cornwall to be Named ‘Queen’

When Prince Charles becomes king, Queen Elizabeth II wants to refer to his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as Queen Consort. In a message commemorating her reign’s 70th anniversary, the Queen expressed her desire for Camilla to inherit that title. The Queen is the first British monarch to reach the milestone of her Platinum Jubilee. According to a BBC report, she will spend the day alone on the Sandringham estate, ahead of the celebrations in June. When the Queen was 25 years old, her reign began following the death of her father, George VI, on 6 February 1952.

As “Queen Consort,” Camilla’s title will be “Queen Camilla.” According to a media report, Prince Charles has long insisted that his wife be given the title. Camilla and Charles have been in love since before he married Princess Diana in 1981. Camilla reportedly continued to meet Charles even after Diana’s high-profile wedding in 1981.

Camilla and Charles married in 2005

Prince Charles and Camilla rekindled their romance, first quietly, then more publicly, after Princess Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. During their 2005 wedding, the couple declared she would be known as Princess Consort, but she quickly earned praise for being the future king’s faithful wife. They first appeared together publicly in 1999. Camilla, however, married British Army soldier Andrew Parker Bowles before she married Charles. The couple divorced in 1995.

The royal family has embraced Camilla, especially Prince William and Harry – Charles and Diana’s children. Harry dismissed the stereotype of her as a “wicked stepmother” in 2005, saying that she is a beautiful woman who has made his father very, very happy, which is all that matters.

Honored by the announcement

BBC reports that both Prince Charles and Camilla were moved and honored by the Queen’s announcement that she would be referred to as Queen Consort. Historically, male consorts of monarchs, such as Prince Philip and Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, have been called Prince Consorts instead of Kings.

