Watch Pro Bowl 2022 Live Online: Time, TV, Channel for NFL All-Star Game

Taking place on Sunday, February 6, 2022 (2/6/22) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Pro Bowl 2022 pits the best players from the AFC against the NFC.

Watch Pro Bowl 2022 Live Online: The Pro Bowl will return to the Las Vegas area in 2022 at Allegiant Stadium after being canceled the past two years because of COVID-19. This is an opportunity for the NFC and AFC to showcase some of their biggest stars, but none of the players from the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals will be there. Tom Brady won’t be on the field, either, since he retired earlier this week.

When is the Pro Bowl 2022 and where can I watch it?

This season, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel will be coaching the AFC, while Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will be coaching the NFC.

Here’s what you need to know:

What: Pro Bowl 2022

Who: AFC vs. NFC

When: Sunday, February 6, 2022

Where: Allegiant Stadium

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Where can I watch the NFL Pro Bowl 2022 for free even if I am not in the area?

The best way to watch free network programming on a big screen is with an HD antenna. With the Pro Bowl 2022 airing on ABC, you can watch even if you don’t have a cable subscription. It is important to test the antenna in several locations in your house so that you get the best signal.

Where can I watch the Pro Bowl 2022 live online without a cable subscription?

Several options are available to watch Pro Bowl 2022. If you don’t have a cable subscription.

1. Pro Bowl 2022 Hulu with Live TV

you can try for a week for free. After that, you’ll have to pay $65 per month.

2. Pro Bowl 2022 YouTubeTV

A two-week trial will cost you $65. You should expect to pay that amount each month after that.

3. Pro Bowl 2022 Sling TV

With Sling’s Orange plan, you’ll pay $35 a month for Dish Network. With the Blue plan, the cost jumps to $50 per month. Initially, you’ll get a free 7-day trial. The cord-cutting service is currently offering a $10 first-month fee.

4. Pro Bowl 2022 AT&T TV

It used to be called DirecTV Now and AT&T TVNow, but now it’s AT&T’s streaming service. Plans start at $70 per month and go up from there. A free trial is no longer available.

5. Pro Bowl 2022 Disney+

For Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, you can enjoy the bundle for free for seven days. After that, you’ll have to pay $13.99 per month for all three.

In most markets, this sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks. A seven-day free trial is followed by a monthly fee of $65 to $80, depending on the channels you choose.

Also Check: