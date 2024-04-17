Connect with us

Sports

NBA Player Blake Griffin Retires After 13 Years With Clippers, Pistons, Celtics, Nets
Advertisement

Sports

Red Wings Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive With a 5-4 Win Over The Canadiens

Sports

Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder's Free Transfer Options

Sports

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Hasn't Requested a Trade, His Agent Says

Sports

Runner-Up In The 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma Of Ethiopia

Sports

Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Misses The Barcelona Open Due To An Arm Injury

Sports

First Bundesliga Title For Bayer Leverkusen After 11 Years At Bayern Munich

Sports

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

Sports

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch

Sports

Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer's Third Division

News Sports World News

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Sports

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

Sports

The Masters' Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Sports

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

Gaming Sports

Becoming an Esports Professional: The Journey from a Novice to a Champion

Sports

Bucks' Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs

Sports

Masters Preparing For Eclipse, Tiger Performs Well

Sports

Fenerbahce's Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup

Sports

Defending Champion Max Verstappen Wins Japanese Grand Prix In Dominant Fashion

Sports

NBA Player Blake Griffin Retires After 13 Years With Clippers, Pistons, Celtics, Nets

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

43 mins ago

on

NBA Player Blake Griffin Retires After 13 Years With Clippers, Pistons, Celtics, Nets
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

(CTN News) – Veteran forward Blake Griffin announced his retirement from the NBA on Tuesday, after 13 seasons with the league.

Griffin announced his decision on Instagram and expressed his gratitude for a long and successful career. Blake Griffin played only one NBA season with the Boston Celtics in 2022-23, and he did not have a significant role in a deep and talented roster.

It was Griffin’s first season as a starter, and he started 16 games, averaging 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.9 minutes per game, all of which were career lows for him.

At the age of 35, Griffin entered the NBA as the number one pick in the 2009 NBA draft out of Oklahoma. Despite missing his anticipated debut campaign due to a knee injury, he quickly established himself as one of the NBA’s top players, winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award in 2010-11.

Blake Griffin was named to the NBA All-Star team in each of the first five seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 21.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists a game in that time period.

In addition to his time with the Clippers, Griffin spent parts of three additional seasons with the Detroit Pistons, where he enjoyed some success at first.

During the 2018-19 season, Blake Griffin made his sixth and final selection to the All-Star team. He accumulated 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.5 three-pointers per game, the best statistical season of his career.

Nevertheless, Blake Griffin health began to deteriorate after that point, and he was limited to 18 games in 2019-20 before being released by the Pistons in 2020-21.

During the 2022-23 season, Blake Griffin was a backup for the Brooklyn Nets for parts of two seasons before signing a one-year contract with the C’s.

As a result of playing a limited role last season, Griffin went unsigned during the offseason and was not able to sign with another team for the 2023-24 season.

Griffin enjoyed considerable success overall during his career, averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 765 regular-season games despite his second half of his career primarily due to injuries.

SEE ALSO:

Red Wings Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive With a 5-4 Win Over The Canadiens

Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder’s Free Transfer Options

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Hasn’t Requested a Trade, His Agent Says
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies