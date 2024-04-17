Rory McIlroy Denies Reports That He Will Join LIV Golf For $850 Million

(CTN News) – The PGA Tour has confirmed that Rory McIlroy will remain committed to his career on the PGA Tour, despite reports he may consider moving to LIV Golf.

World No. 2 has been a vocal critic of the Saudi-backed series, but City AM this week reported he is considering a move to LIV worth $850 million, including a 2% ownership interest.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Rory McIlroy denied the reports. As Rory McIlroy told Golf Channel, “I honestly don’t understand how things like this begin.” He continued, “I have never been offered a telephone number from LIV. The idea of attending LIV has never crossed my mind.

In the past, Rory McIlroy has been highly critical of players who join LIV, however he has since shifted his position. A multi-million dollar deal has been agreed to sign Jon Rahm to LIV in December 2023, making him the highest-profile player to join the club recently.

In addition, world number six Viktor Hovland will be the next prominent player to join LIV. As one of several players who are unhappy with the execution of a framework agreement reached between existing tours and the Saudi Public Investment Fund last summer, Hovland is among them.

It has been clear to me over the last two years that I am not interested in participating in [LIV], Rory McIlroy added on Tuesday.

The statement does not mean I judge individuals who have traveled and played abroad. One of the things I have realized over the past two years is that people are free to make their own decisions about what they believe to be best for themselves. In light of this, who can judge them?

Personally, for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour, and it has never been different. I intend to remain on the PGA Tour throughout my career.”

Sean O’Flaherty, McIlroy’s agent, previously called reports of him moving to LIV “fake news”.

Last week, Rory McIlroy finished in 22nd in the Masters tournament.

