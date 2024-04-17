Connect with us

Sports

Rory McIlroy Denies Reports That He Will Join LIV Golf For $850 Million
Advertisement

Sports

NBA Player Blake Griffin Retires After 13 Years With Clippers, Pistons, Celtics, Nets

Sports

Red Wings Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive With a 5-4 Win Over The Canadiens

Sports

Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder's Free Transfer Options

Sports

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Hasn't Requested a Trade, His Agent Says

Sports

Runner-Up In The 2024 Boston Marathon, Sisay Lemma Of Ethiopia

Sports

Verne Lundquist Shares a Moment With Tiger Woods At 16 At The Masters

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz Misses The Barcelona Open Due To An Arm Injury

Sports

First Bundesliga Title For Bayer Leverkusen After 11 Years At Bayern Munich

Sports

Conor McGregor Will Return To The UFC After a Long Absence

Sports

What Channel Is Arsenal vs Aston Villa On? Premier League Kickoff Time, Channel, How To Watch

Sports

Wrexham Win 6-0 To Gain Promotion To English Soccer's Third Division

News Sports World News

"The Juice" OJ Simpson Dies After Long Battle with Cancer

Sports

Ben McLemore Is Arrested On Rape Charges In Oregon

Sports

The Masters' Round 1 Has Been Delayed Due To Bad Weather

Sports

Celtics Are All Night Without Shooting Free Throws Against Bucks

Gaming Sports

Becoming an Esports Professional: The Journey from a Novice to a Champion

Sports

Bucks' Up-And-Down Season Reaches a Low Point Just Before The Playoffs

Sports

Masters Preparing For Eclipse, Tiger Performs Well

Sports

Fenerbahce's Youth Team Goes To The Turkish Supercup

Sports

Rory McIlroy Denies Reports That He Will Join LIV Golf For $850 Million

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy: ‘I’ve never been offered a number from LIV’. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

(CTN News) – The PGA Tour has confirmed that Rory McIlroy will remain committed to his career on the PGA Tour, despite reports he may consider moving to LIV Golf.

World No. 2 has been a vocal critic of the Saudi-backed series, but City AM this week reported he is considering a move to LIV worth $850 million, including a 2% ownership interest.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Rory McIlroy denied the reports. As Rory McIlroy told Golf Channel, “I honestly don’t understand how things like this begin.” He continued, “I have never been offered a telephone number from LIV. The idea of attending LIV has never crossed my mind.

In the past, Rory McIlroy has been highly critical of players who join LIV, however he has since shifted his position. A multi-million dollar deal has been agreed to sign Jon Rahm to LIV in December 2023, making him the highest-profile player to join the club recently.

In addition, world number six Viktor Hovland will be the next prominent player to join LIV. As one of several players who are unhappy with the execution of a framework agreement reached between existing tours and the Saudi Public Investment Fund last summer, Hovland is among them.

It has been clear to me over the last two years that I am not interested in participating in [LIV], Rory McIlroy added on Tuesday.

The statement does not mean I judge individuals who have traveled and played abroad. One of the things I have realized over the past two years is that people are free to make their own decisions about what they believe to be best for themselves. In light of this, who can judge them?

Personally, for me, my future is here on the PGA Tour, and it has never been different. I intend to remain on the PGA Tour throughout my career.”

Sean O’Flaherty, McIlroy’s agent, previously called reports of him moving to LIV “fake news”.

Last week, Rory McIlroy finished in 22nd in the Masters tournament.

SEE ALSO:

NBA Player Blake Griffin Retires After 13 Years With Clippers, Pistons, Celtics, Nets

Red Wings Keep Their Playoff Hopes Alive With a 5-4 Win Over The Canadiens

Barcelona Monitoring World Cup-Winning midfielder’s Free Transfer Options
Related Topics:
Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad is a seasoned writer for CTN News, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the platform. With a knack for concise yet impactful storytelling, he crafts articles that captivate readers and provide valuable insights. Ahmad's writing style strikes a balance between casual and professional, making complex topics accessible without compromising depth.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies